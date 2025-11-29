Musings: Penguins Rally for Overtime Win in Columbus

The Penguins got their first overtime win of the season on Friday in Columbus, beating the Sabres 4-3 at Nationwide Arena after battling back from a 3-1 deficit.
“I think it's just, we all know we got to be better,” Bryan Rust said of the second intermission message. “Some people get angry about it. Some people get calm about it. Everybody's got their own approach to kind of get them fired up and ready for the third period, knowing that we had to be better.”
Kris Letang scored in overtime, Sidney Crosby tallied twice, and Rust got on the board. Tristan Jarry won his second game in a row since returning from a seven-game absence for a lower-body injury.
Columbus pressed hard early, but the Penguins ended up striking first with a goal from the captain just over six minutes in, his team-leading 14th of the season. With just over six minutes left, the Blue Jackets evened the score with a rebound goal from Sean Monahan.
Pittsburgh’s power play, which entered the game ranked first in the NHL, gave up a shorthanded goal early in the middle frame. Columbus built on its lead with a late tally from Zach Werenski, shortly after Bryan Rust went to the locker room after going into the post while attempting his patented power move.
Rust was back to start the third period, and promptly scored a huge goal on the first shift to give the Penguins life. The winger has now scored in two straight after going pointless for five, with his goal in Wednesday’s win over Buffalo coming a shift after the Sabres scored.
That night, Rust said, “I didn't kind of like my game for a little bit there. I think the last few games, I've been moving my feet a little bit more, creating some more chances, getting a little bit more confidence. So, I think to be able to see that one go in was nice for me.”
That was followed up with a highlight-reel goal from the captain to tie the game. Tommy Novak banked the puck off the boards to Crosby, who found a way to get it on his blade before burying it. Letang had some great analysis of the sequence:
“I mean, it's just like... at this pace that he realized that pass was not going to be on. Like, sometimes we see him trying to catch the puck with the skate. And he realized that puck’s going to bounce ahead of him, so he reads it and he doesn't lose stride. It's just like, some guys can process the game at a certain speed. Obviously, he's probably the only one that does that.”