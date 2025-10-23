Big Line, Big Impact

While Crosby has had some well-documented chemistry with his wingers over the years, most recently with Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, finding the right linemates for Malkin has been more of a challenge. As Kyle Dubas told Josh Getzoff in the latest episode of the GM Show, “just kind of continue to mix people around with him.”

Mantha was on Malkin’s left through virtually all of training camp before Brazeau eventually moved to his right, and they began clicking right away. Both Mantha and Brazeau said it all starts with the future Hall of Famer in the middle.

“Obviously, Geno's got so much skill down there. When he has the puck on his stick, he demands so much attention,” Brazeau said. “So, me and Mants are able to feed off that and find little soft spots in the ice. And I think we both have the ability to make plays when he gets the puck there.”

Malkin has been open about his mindset going into the last year of his current contract. He felt the emotional investment they needed as a group wasn’t quite there last season, which changed his approach. He wanted to just play to have fun, and said he was still hungry, still wanted to score goals, and help the team win.

It has resulted in Malkin having a historic start for a player of his age, and just a fantastic start in general, with 10 points (2G-8A) in seven games.

“I've always thought he’s started off well... I think this is a level above that,” Dubas said. “It's a real testament to Geno and the fire and determination that he has. I think I've said this a number of times, he's probably one of the more underrated players in the history of the game. The other day, he passed by I think two more people on the all-time scoring list. And just goes about his business, not as much fanfare, just operates. One of the great characters in the room, and he's awesome. And it's been great to kind of see him get off to the start.”

Malkin holds the record for most goals by a player in their first seven games with the team in franchise history with seven. Brazeau has five goals in that same span, which ranks fourth.

He has a long history with Dubas, who signed Brazeau to his first professional contract, an AHL-only deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization in the spring of 2019. Brazeau then spent time in the ECHL and AHL before taking a big step the last couple of seasons with Boston and Minnesota.

“Someone said to me, he's getting a second chance. I think with Justin Brazeau, it's not a second chance. It's his first chance in a role like that,” Dubas said.

He went on to say that the Penguins knew Brazeau had a scoring touch, as he had shown at other levels. He potted 61 goals in 68 games with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion and 27 goals in 57 games with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.

But they also liked how Brazeau improved his play down low. And during training camp, Brazeau impressed them with his ability to disrupt pucks and regain possession.

“All that has added up with him also taking advantage of being with Anthony Mantha and Geno, and being able to convert on his chances,” Dubas said. “He's an easy person to root for, and want to see him do well.”

While Brazeau and Malkin were hot out of the gate, it took Mantha a little longer to find it offensively. That was understandable, considering the three-time 20-goal scorer missed most of last season with a knee injury.

At one point, Malkin said, “I hope Anthony Mantha scores! I think he’s a little bit nervous right now. He wants to score his first goal (with the Penguins).”

Mantha did just that on the California trip, and enters tonight having found the back of the net in three of his last four games.

While Mantha said he tried not to think about how much time he missed, “at the same time, it’s been 11 months for me, right? So, was kind of anxious to get that first one out of the way. I saw tweets that Geno said the same thing... It just feels good mentally, physically also. You just don’t hold your stick as hard, making plays seems easier.”

While Mantha said there’s room for improvement in the D-zone, “That’s going to come. It’s just knowing where we're at on the ice.

"And as long as we keep clicking and keep scoring, it's hard to argue that our line's not doing good.”