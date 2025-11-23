Musings: Penguins Fall in Overtime Against Seattle

Obviously, the name of the game is get two points. You didn't do that. But can you at least take some positives out of this one, especially after the way last night went? Do you feel like this was a step in the right direction, at least? Our game was better, but we just came out of this weekend with one out of four points, and that's not good enough. And so, was our process better? It was. We need to get points. We had an opportunity to, and so, it's a fine line. Like, those little details, the little things that can make a difference here, finding a way to get another opportunity, finding a way to take away one of theirs. And so, I'm not going to sit here and say that that's good enough. It's not. We're past that. We need points right now. And we have a weekend here where the game is no good yesterday, it was much better today, but if you go through this month, it's been too many games here where we said there's positives to take from. So, I liked our game more. I thought we did a lot of things that we need to do on a consistent basis. I think we did a lot of things that are going to lead to success, but one out of four points on the weekend is not good enough.

Only two wins in the past nine games, there's a couple of overtime and shootout losses in that figure as well, do you see any kind of common theme or characteristic that's led to this tough stretch? Consistency.

Bryan Rust was talking about having to bear down defensively after getting a lead. Just what did you see about how your team's game revolved after getting the lead? We had a lead. There was a breakdown. There was an extended shift in the D zone. We had an opportunity to get the puck out, get some pressure on it, get it in, get the change, we didn’t. We go back in the D zone, and we gave them a chance that I think we don't have to give up. And so, that's an instance. That's one time. There were other times, too. There was more good there on the defensive side. There was more doing the things that we've talked about. But again, we had a lead, and then we didn’t, and now we have one point. So that's not good enough.

Thoughts on Sergei’s game tonight?: We'll go back and watch. He battled. I thought he came up with some big saves.

On the season, you guys have gone to overtime and the shootout five times and lost in each of those instances. What in your play is lacking there, and how can you improve it? Tonight, it was just finishing. I mean, tonight, there's a couple of things there that we talked about that I think we'll go back and look at that we have to sharpen up. But in terms of chances, I'll go back after this and we'll look at it again, but we outchanced them by a lot. They were quality looks. So I think in terms of that part of it, I think what was missing was just finishing it. But that is a part of it. And so, we need to do that, too. Again, just having the looks, just having the chances right now is not good enough. You see how tight everything is right now in this league, like, we can't afford to be just giving away points. And again, there was a lot of goo. I’m not going to go past that and say that there wasn't. The brand of hockey we played today was better. But I'm not going to keep coming in here and saying that that one point is good enough. It's not. And I think we're better than that. Our standard needs to be better than that.