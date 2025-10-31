Where You Come From Matters: Ben Kindel

What is your hockey nickname?

I’d say Kindy. That’s the one that I had in juniors.

What is your hometown like?

It’s kind of like a suburb of Vancouver. There are a lot of parks and lakes. Port Moody is a ten-minute drive, so it’s not on the water. It’s just like a normal suburb, kind of like Cranberry, I would say.

If you had someone come visit who had never been there before, where would you take them?

Just from where I’m from, I would say White Pine Beach. It’s just a nice lake, and in the summers it’s a great spot. So, I’d say there.

Where would you go on family vacations growing up?

My grandparents have a family cabin in the interior, so we’d go up there at least once every summer. That’s a vacation spot for sure.

You mentioned you’re Italian on both sides, through your dad Steve Kindel and mom Sara Maglio. Can you tell me more about that?

My great-grandma, we always ate dinner at her house. She always makes the best food – homemade gnocchi – and we would have Italian dinners there. She’s very Italian. On my mom’s side, they’re very Italian as well.

Would your go-to cheat meal be something Italian-related?

I would say that it’s probably pizza, but I don’t know if that’s Italian.

What are your ideal pizza toppings?

It would be a thin crust and veggies, like onions, peppers, and pesto.

Where is the best pizza that you have ever had?

We’ve gone to Italy before, so probably there. We went a few years ago.

Best memories from those trips?

We went to Cinque Terre, it’s a really nice spot. There are like five hikes that are pretty famous. We went to Rome, which is more of a city. I don’t know, I like the beaches more. And then Sardinia, it’s like its own island in Italy. We were there for about a week, and it was just so nice.

Is there anywhere else that’s on your list that you would like to visit?

Definitely Europe, again. Just kind of travel around Europe to different places.

What was it like growing up with parents who had been pro soccer players?

It was really cool. I never really got to watch them play, but obviously, everyone knew around my town. My family and friends all knew. It’s really cool that they got to experience that.

What do you think you would like to study if you were going to university?

I don’t know the exact course, but I would say something where you could become an agent or a GM. Like, something along those lines, something in business.

Do you have any go-to TV shows?

I’m a die-hard Seinfeld fan. I watch it over and over. I also like Entourage. But Seinfeld is my main one.

Do you have a favorite character from Seinfeld?

Either George or Frank. They’re just very relatable, especially coming from an Italian family.

The other day we were talking about how you liked to walk to the hotel to the practice rink. What music do you listen to during that time?

Well, now I drive over with Bruno [Harrison Brunicke], so it’s a little bit different. Bruno has the music right now.

Do you remember who was at the top of your Spotify Wrapped?

Eagles, probably. That’s my favorite band. My dad always played classic rock. I mean, I like a lot of different genres, but I really like the Eagles specifically.

Do you have any favorite board games or video games?

I’d say crib. Me and my billets would play crib a lot when I was back with my junior team.

Any hidden talents or fun facts?

I’m good with juggling a soccer ball, but I can’t really do any special tricks.

Do you play pregame sewer with the other guys?

Yeah, I got my first win recently.

Do you watch pro soccer, as someone who comes from a soccer family?

I’ll watch the World Cup, but other than that, it’s hard because there are just so many leagues. With the NHL, it’s just one league. I love watching the World Cup and the Euro Cup.

Lastly, do you have a favorite soccer player?

I’d say Luka Modrić, he’s on Croatia.