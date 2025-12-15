Game Preview: 12.16.25 vs Edmonton Oilers

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins conclude their five-game homestand as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on TNT. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Tonight, we will host our annual Jewish Heritage Night. Students from Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh will perform the national anthem. Guests can also enjoy kosher-friendly menu items from Murray Avenue Kosher, including a sesame chicken bowl and turkey wrap available at stands behind Sections 107, 116, 212, and 232. Additionally, the Fifth Ave Food Hall behind Section 116 will have special offerings of potato latkes, sufganiot, and bissli.

Fans can also score a freshly pressed Penguins hat courtesy of Coca Cola. Stop by the Hat Press Station and Photo Booth located at the F.N.B. Gate until the end of the second intermission.

Team Records: PIT (14-8-9), EDM (15-12-6)

Pittsburgh has points in 20 of its last 27 games versus the Oilers (16-7-4) dating back to December 5, 2007. The Penguins are 8-3-2 in their last 13 home games against Edmonton dating back to Nov. 6, 2008. The Penguins have points in 12 of their 16 games against Western Conference opponents this season (6-4-6). Pittsburgh has points in nine of its last 11 games (4-2-5) overall.

Recent News

Game Notes

Quick Hits

Bryan Rust (464) is two points shy of tying Jake Guentzel (466) for the 11th most points in franchise history.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked second in the NHL in power-play percentage (32.9%) and fourth in penalty kill success rate (84.3%).

On Saturday, Sidney Crosby notched two power-play points (1G-1A), making him the 12th player in NHL history to record 600 or more power-play points.

Sidney Crosby’s next even-strength goal will surpass Phil Esposito (448) for sole possession of the ninth-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Sidney Crosby has 25 points (6G-19A) in 25 career games versus the Oilers. Edmonton is one of 30 franchises that he has averaged at least a point per game against in his career (Vegas – 0.92; Chicago – 0.71).

PENS ACQUIRE SKINNER AND KULAK

On Friday, the Penguins acquired goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and the Edmonton Oilers 2029 second-round draft pick in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin.

Skinner, 27, has appeared in 23 games this season for the Oilers where he’s gone 11-8-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average and two shutouts. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound goaltender has spent his entire professional career with Edmonton, appearing in 197 career regular-season games going 109-62-18 with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and nine shutouts. Skinner’s 109 regular-season wins rank fifth in Oilers franchise history while his nine shutouts are tied for fourth.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta also has 50 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, going 26-22 with a 2.88 goals-against average. Skinner most recently helped the Oilers reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, and only eight active goaltenders have more postseason wins than his 26.

Kulak, 31, is a veteran of 611 NHL games split between Edmonton, Montreal and Calgary since 2014. The defenseman is coming off of a career year, where he tallied career highs across the board with seven goals, 18 assists and 25 points in 82 games in 2024-25. This season, he has recorded two assists through 31 games.

Throughout parts of 12 seasons in the league, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman has registered 28 goals, 99 assists and 127 points. Kulak has added three goals, 21 assists and 24 points through 98 career playoff games, including a combined 13 points (2G-11A) in 47 games over the past two years en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

The acquisition of Edmonton’s 2029 second-round draft pick gives Pittsburgh eight selections in the 2029 NHL Draft – their original seven selections plus the Oiler’s second-round pick.

IRONMAN KULAK

Brett Kulak is looking to make his Penguins debut tomorrow after being acquired on Friday. He enters the game having played 295 consecutive games which is the ninth longest active games played streak in the league.

Kulak is also one assist shy of reaching 100 career assists. He would be the 21st defenseman and 41st overall player from the 2012 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

BIG BEN

Ben Kindel has been firing on all cylinders with five points (2G-3A) in the last six games. Only Erik Karlsson (1G-5A) and Bryan Rust (3G-3A) have more on Pittsburgh in that time. He is tied for fourth in goals (8) and ninth among all rookies in points (14). On the man advantage, only Matthew Schaefer has more power-play goals (5) than Kindel’s four among rookies this season.

HOME COOKIN’

Forward Bryan Rust found the back of the net for the third-straight game on Sunday, giving him six points (3G-3A) over his three-game point streak, all of which have come at home. This season, only Sidney Crosby has more points than Rust at PPG Paints Arena.

FRANCHISE ICON

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with points in four of his last five games (1G-4A) and seven of his last nine games (6G-5A). Crosby, who has notched 1,721 points (644G-1,077A) in his career, sits just two points shy of tying Mario Lemieux’s franchise record of 1,723 points.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game two assists shy of tying Adam Oates for the eighth-most assist in NHL history.

GOALS GALORE

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with six goals over his last nine games (6G-5A), and is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals.

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game one point shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Borje Salming for the 21st most points by a defenseman in NHL history.

TRICKY RICKY

Forward Rickard Rakell has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Edmonton Oilers. In 35 career games, Rakell has recorded 13 goals, 15 assists, 28 points with four game-winning goals. His four game-winners are tied for his most against any one team (Colorado, 4), and his point and goal totals are his second most against one team, respectively.

Meet the Penguins

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for today's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

