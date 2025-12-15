Game Preview: 12.16.25 vs Edmonton Oilers

The Penguins conclude their five-game homestand as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on TNT. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Tonight, we will host our annual Jewish Heritage Night. Students from Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh will perform the national anthem. Guests can also enjoy kosher-friendly menu items from Murray Avenue Kosher, including a sesame chicken bowl and turkey wrap available at stands behind Sections 107, 116, 212, and 232. Additionally, the Fifth Ave Food Hall behind Section 116 will have special offerings of potato latkes, sufganiot, and bissli.

Fans can also score a freshly pressed Penguins hat courtesy of Coca Cola. Stop by the Hat Press Station and Photo Booth located at the F.N.B. Gate until the end of the second intermission.

Team Records: PIT (14-8-9), EDM (15-12-6)

Pittsburgh has points in 20 of its last 27 games versus the Oilers (16-7-4) dating back to December 5, 2007. The Penguins are 8-3-2 in their last 13 home games against Edmonton dating back to Nov. 6, 2008. The Penguins have points in 12 of their 16 games against Western Conference opponents this season (6-4-6). Pittsburgh has points in nine of its last 11 games (4-2-5) overall.