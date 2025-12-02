Musings: Crosby Leads Response in Philadelphia

GettyImages-2248886011
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The chase for Mario Lemieux’s franchise points record has entered single digits, as Sidney Crosby scored twice against the Flyers in a 5-1 win on Monday at Xfinity Mobile Arena to get within eight.

The captain now has 18 goals in just 25 games, which ranks third in the entire NHL, at age 38.

“I don't think he ever ceases to amaze us. And he just keeps going, keeps working hard, keeps wanting to get better, keeps wanting to win,” Bryan Rust said. “And I think for him to be able to have the success that he's had, and to continue to have that fuel, I think speaks volumes to him as a person.”

Crosby always seems to find another level in this city, doing some of his best work against Philadelphia throughout his career. In 92 career games, Crosby now has 59 goals, 78 assists and 137 points. His goals and points are the most in NHL history versus the Flyers.

“He has fun playing the villain, and I think he enjoys it,” Rust said with a laugh. “I don’t know if he’ll come out and say it, but I think he enjoys it.”

Both of Crosby’s tallies came after the Penguins went back to full strength following penalties. In the first period, Pittsburgh made quick work of a slashing call to Blake Lizotte. Less than 20 seconds later, Crosby scored on a rebound off a shot from Rust.

The Penguins penalty kill had to deal with a tough sequence in the second period. First, Erik Karlsson – who has been a key part of that unit this season – went to the box. He was joined a short time later by fellow defenseman Connor Clifton, giving the Flyers 1:12 on the two-man advantage. It started off well, with a phenomenal shift from Lizotte.

But Kris Letang took a high-sticking minor, and during the delayed penalty call, the Flyers tied the score at 1-1 – and remained on a 5-on-3.

After the Penguins killed the rest of that off, Philadelphia took a penalty, and the power-play personnel was ready and raring to go after sitting on the bench for quite a while. It again took Crosby less than 20 seconds to find the back of the net, this time off a beautiful setup from Rust.

“Those kills were big, two 5-on-3’s. They got the one, but I thought we were poised," Crosby said. "Our kill was huge, and it allowed us to kind of regroup. Then obviously, our power play was good.”

His linemate Rust then picked up a goal of his own late in the period, also on the man-advantage, and finished with three points.

Tommy Novak made it a 3-for-4 night on the power play in the third period to give Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead after a goal from Evgeni Malkin was overturned after a successful coach’s challenge for goalie interference.

“I think we were more assertive,” Rust said. “I think when there were plays to be made, we didn't hesitate, we just went and we took them. And I think that's the key, that you can't sit on your heels, try to pass the puck in the net.”

Kevin Hayes iced the victory late in regulation. Down at the other end, Tristan Jarry was once again rock solid for Pittsburgh. This is his third straight appearance since missing seven games with a lower-body injury, and he picked up right where he left off before getting sidelined. The two-time NHL All-Star has just continued to build.

“I think that's exactly what I want, just a little bit of consistency,” Jarry said. “I think it really helps the guys, (to) know what they're getting every game. And I think just being able to do that puts me in a good spot. Puts me in a good spot mentally and for the confidence. And I think being able to do that just starts in practice. I think we've had some really good practices of late, and I think (Arturs Silovs) and I have done a great job.”

All in all, it was a great response after a tough 7-2 loss on Saturday night against Toronto. The Penguins traveled to Philadelphia on Sunday, and Jarry said they watched some film after getting into town that helped them made the right adjustments.

“Credit to the guys in the locker room. They responded,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “Our 5-on-5 game was much better. Some of the areas where we're at our best, and we wanted to see more of, I thought the consistency within it for the full 60 minutes was great. And then obviously, special teams ended up playing a big role in today's game as well. Both sides of the special teams did an outstanding job.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 12.01.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Give Up Too Much to Toronto

Game Preview: 11.29.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Rally for Overtime Win in Columbus

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on Select Weekend Home Games

Game Preview: 11.28.25 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Jarry makes 29 saves in return, Penguins hold off Sabres

A Night the Broz Family Will Never Forget

Game Preview: 11.26.25 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Practice Notes Ahead of Thanksgiving Eve Showdown

Resilience & Passion: Lizotte's Journey to 400 Games

"I Dropped to My Knees": A Dream Call for Broz

Penguins Sign Defenseman Peyton Kettles to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Musings: Penguins Fall in Overtime Against Seattle

A Swedish Journey to the Penguins

Game Preview: 11.22.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Musings: Penguins Shut Out by Wild in Return from Sweden

Hockey Fights Cancer: Mike Stothers' Story

Game Preview: 11.21.25 vs. Minnesota Wild

Penguins to Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Friday, November 21 Against the Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Anthony Mantha

Inside Scoop: Adjusting To and From Sweden

Back Home and Back to Work

Murashov Caps Sweden Trip With First NHL Win, Shutout

Penguins Leave Stockholm with Three of Four Points

Game Preview: 11.16.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Musings: Sweden Global Series Game 1

Game Preview: 11.14.25 At Nashville Predators

Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

A Ship Fit for a Captain

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins

Inside Scoop: Penguins in Sweden

Rakell Embracing Tour Guide Role in Stockholm

Musings: Kings Top Penguins in Third Period

Murashov’s Moment Arrives

Game Preview: 11.09.25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

Filip Hallander Out At Least Three Months with Blood Clot

Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

Heinen, Graves Earn Their Way Back

Game Preview: 11.06.25 vs Washington Capitals

AHL Goalie of the Month… and an NHL Call-Up

Musings: Penguins Don't Put Together Full 60 in Toronto

Game Preview: 11.03.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Have Point Streak Snapped Against Jets

Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets