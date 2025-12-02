Musings: Crosby Leads Response in Philadelphia

The chase for Mario Lemieux’s franchise points record has entered single digits, as Sidney Crosby scored twice against the Flyers in a 5-1 win on Monday at Xfinity Mobile Arena to get within eight.

The captain now has 18 goals in just 25 games, which ranks third in the entire NHL, at age 38.

“I don't think he ever ceases to amaze us. And he just keeps going, keeps working hard, keeps wanting to get better, keeps wanting to win,” Bryan Rust said. “And I think for him to be able to have the success that he's had, and to continue to have that fuel, I think speaks volumes to him as a person.”

Crosby always seems to find another level in this city, doing some of his best work against Philadelphia throughout his career. In 92 career games, Crosby now has 59 goals, 78 assists and 137 points. His goals and points are the most in NHL history versus the Flyers.

“He has fun playing the villain, and I think he enjoys it,” Rust said with a laugh. “I don’t know if he’ll come out and say it, but I think he enjoys it.”