Breaking Down the Big Trade with Edmonton

JARRY HEADS HOME

The Penguins traded up to draft Jarry in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he went on to play over 300 games for the black and gold.

His tenure featured some memorable highs, like being a two-time NHL All-Star and scoring a goalie goal. There were some difficult lows more recently, like having two stints in the American Hockey League last season. But his teammates, coaches, management and staff can’t say enough about the way Jarry responded this year, putting together a 9-3-1 record.

“It's a very tough profession, and I don't think we've, at times, made it the easiest position to play with our play in front of him over the years,” Dubas said. “And I think, in his case, I would say that this year, he probably had been working out as intended. I mean, he'd steadied himself, as we talked about at the end of last season, come back from being sent to the minors, played very well.”

Through it all, the now 30-year-old netminder was a terrific teammate, well-liked in the dressing room. Behind the scenes, Jarry is one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet, always ready with a one-liner (or 10) that had everyone in stitches.

“It’s tough to see a friend and teammate go,” Rickard Rakell said. "As long as I've been here, he's always been our No. 1 goalie. He’s been the backbone of winning us hockey games. He’s been really important for our organization, for our team for a long time, and it's going to be different not having him around."

Jarry is a wonderful person, as is wife Hannah, who’s such a joy to be around. This will be a good situation for their young family, as they have connections to Alberta. While Jarry is born and raised in British Columbia, he played his junior hockey for the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings. So, they bought property in Alberta, and it’s where they reside in the offseason.

“It'll be a great opportunity for him in Edmonton, where he's had success in junior with the Oil Kings and they made their homes there. So, I'm happy for him,” Dubas said.