Musings: "We All Have to Dig In"

The Penguins came up with a big kill on the delay-of-game penalty assessed after the unsuccessful challenge. But overall, they’ve given up at least one goal on the man-advantage in five straight games, with the Oilers getting three on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“It's not just one thing,” Muse said. “Sometimes when it's one thing, it becomes pretty obvious. But I think right now, there's been some misreads. We’ll continue to address, to clean up. Last game, the neutral zone, their pressure, that was something that I think ended up impacting it a lot. Today was in-zone.”

With tonight’s loss, Pittsburgh’s winless streak is now at seven games, and they have gone 0-3-4 in that stretch.

“I just think from the start, we were a step behind. It can't happen. You can't go on the road, play a game like this. We got to be better, regroup tomorrow, and that's all we can do right now. Like, I'm not coming in here trying to say the same thing over and over again. Every game is going to be a little bit different. Something's going to come up

In the latest episode of the GM Show, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said the team had to get back to their foundation in order to end this streak. Muse referenced that tonight as well.

“Everybody going, everybody playing faster, more connected,” Muse said. “We've got the ability to do that, and we've shown that enough over the course of the season for me to be able to say that and say it with confidence. We have to do it. So, that's on all of us. I'm not just putting this on the players. It’s coaches. It's everybody involved. We all have to dig in, and we got to find a way to be better.”