Musings: "We All Have to Dig In"

Just one minute and 18 seconds into Thursday’s game at Ottawa to kick off this year’s Dads Trip, goaltender Arturs Silovs was assessed a questionable tripping penalty.
“I hadn’t seen (something like that before,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “It had an impact... We're on the road, second shift of the game, and we're killing. They made a nice play.”
Senators captain Brady Tkachuk scored on the power play shortly after, and that pretty much set the tone for the night. Ottawa shut the Penguins out, 4-0.
“It felt like we gave them way too many opportunities off the rush,” forward Rickard Rakell said. “I mean, every time we had a turnover, they went the other way with speed. We couldn't really get any good pressure on their D-men, keeping pucks alive and spend some time in their zone. Yeah, we definitely got to play a better hockey game to win.”