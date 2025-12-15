Musings: 'The Group's Got to Stick Together'

At the 5:35 mark, Sean Durzi picked a corner while Ryan Graves was battling with Kevin Stenlund in front. Muse decided to try challenging for goalie interference, which was unsuccessful.

“We thought he impeded Sergei’s ability to get out on that,” Muse said. “Graves makes some contact with him initially, but he kind of rolls off. He could have avoided being where he was in terms of that. That’s Sergei’s ice.

“You know there’s some risk. Was it one that we looked at that I thought was going to be 100%? No, but I thought we had a good enough chance where at that point in the game - with the way the way was going, the feel of the game, their push – you get that call back, now you have to feel like you’ve got a little bit of a second life.”

Unfortunately, Utah scored on the ensuing power play – their fourth opportunity of the game – to take a 4-3 lead. This time, the Penguins found a way to push back, with Brazeau tipping a point shot from Karlsson to tie it at 4-4 with just under six minutes to go. The game went to overtime, and Dylan Guenther won it for Utah.

“Today, even though they scored four quickly on us, I think we tried to play the right way, we tried to have intensity,” Karlsson said. “It was more a case of they beat us today and scored the goals. We didn’t beat ourselves as much.

“But then again, situations like this, sometimes confidence plays a big role and obviously right now, we’re lacking that. We’ve got to find a way quickly to get that back. Because early on in the season, I think we did a great job of playing with a lead. Somehow, we have kind of fallen away from that.”

Karlsson said with what has happened this week, you start to overthink and start to worry about the what if’s instead of staying in the moment.

“If they beat you, they beat you. It’s going to happen. We’re playing against the best players in the world and we’ve got to remember that we’re part of that group and we’re more than capable to play with anyone,” Karlsson said. “It’s more a mindset right now. The good thing about that is it’s controllable. I don’t think it has anything to do with systems or X’s and O’s. It’s within ourselves and we’ve got to find a way to regain that trust individually and as a team.”

The Penguins have a scheduled day off on Monday before completing their season-long five-game homestand on Tuesday versus Tristan Jarry and the Edmonton Oilers. In terms of how they regroup, here’s what Muse had to say:

“Right now, it’s obviously not feeling too good. The day off, we come back, we don't have a choice – we have to stick together. It changes from game to game. Today, we're talking (with the guys) about five-on-six. We're not in a five-on-six situation. Like, overtime, we continue to work on that, the shootouts ... there are areas that can continue to come up, but if you forget about the rest of the game, you suddenly just put all the weight on that one area. It might be something new. We have to focus in on each day. Things come up, we address them, and we get them better. We'll come back a day from now and get back to work, and that’s all we can do. The big thing right now is the group's got to stick together, otherwise we'll go the other way.”