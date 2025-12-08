Musings: Penguins Earn Five of Six Points on Road Trip

The Penguins put forth one of their more complete efforts on Sunday in Dallas, and came away with a point in a 3-2 shootout loss at American Airlines Center.

“Structurally, I think we didn't give them much,” defenseman Kris Letang said. “They had to work really hard to get their chances. So, I think overall, it was a good display of hockey. But at the end of the day, it's frustrating when you're in a position like we were.”

That being said, the Penguins came away with five of six points on this three-game road swing after beating Philadelphia, who had been on an 8-2-2 run; Tampa Bay, who had won seven of eight; and nearly coming out on the right side of the score against Dallas, who is now on a 10-game point streak (8-0-3). The Stars tied it late before winning in a shootout.

“I think we played some really good teams over this road trip, and I think we played some really good games,” said goaltender Tristan Jarry, who is now 9-2-1 on the season. “So, I think just building off of that and seeing what we can take from it.”