Musings: Penguins Give Up Too Much to Toronto

After beating Columbus on Friday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to build off their third-period comeback victory on Saturday versus Toronto. On the flip side, the Maple Leafs came into the game seeking a response after losing to Washington the night before.
Unfortunately for the Penguins, they were unable to stop Toronto's offensive firepower, losing 7-2.
“I thought that the quality of chances we gave up was just too good,” Captain Sidney Crosby said. “I thought we had the puck for a good chunk of it, but when we did have breakdowns, there were big ones and quality chances. We’ve got to tighten up.”
The game started with high tempo on both ends of the ice when Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson opened the scoring, followed by a beautiful goal from rookie Ben Kindel, who batted the puck out of mid-air and into the net for his sixth goal of the season.
Toronto reclaimed its lead just under three minutes after Kindel’s power-play goal. They followed that up by scoring twice in the first five minutes of the second to go up 4-1. Tristan Jarry, who had won two straight after missing seven games with a lower-body injury, replaced Arturs Silovs between the pipes for Pittsburgh.
“The goalie thing, most of the time, it’s just to kind of take a breather, take a break and try to spark the team,” Kris Letang said. “It’s not the performance a lot of times. It’s just a way to maybe calm things down, change the momentum, spark something.”
While Crosby’s third-period goal surpassed Dave Andreychuk for the 15th-most goals in NHL history and cut the deficit to 5-2, Toronto continued to apply pressure with two more goals in the final frame.
“They’re opportunistic. I think that’s something that is known about their team is that they don’t need much,” Crosby said. “They have some game breakers. We gave them too much in the third period when we were in Toronto, and we gave them too much here tonight. You feel like you're generating chances, you have the puck, and then we have a breakdown and it's in the back of the net. So, we're going to make mistakes, but we just can't make ones that are that quality.”
The Penguins will look to regroup and prepare for their matchup in Philadelphia on Monday night.
“Every team is going to have guys who are dangerous and you know they're going to be opportunistic. So, you can't give them ones of that quality and expect to win games. So, I think just focus on our own end and let everything else kind of take care of itself.”
More from Head Coach Dan Muse...