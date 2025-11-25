Resilience & Passion: Lizotte's Journey to 400 Games

Lizotte has never been the biggest player on the ice, standing at 5-9 and 176 pounds, but his energy and willingness to play hard has partly led to his longevity in the NHL. The signs for this milestone were there long before now.

He was a seven-time letter winner and All-Conference award recipient in tennis at Chicago Lakes High School in addition to his hockey career. He racked up 67 points in 50 games in hockey while also earning All-Conference honors.

While in high school, he was shaped by hardship. Lizotte lost his father when he was 14 due to complications with epilepsy, and that molded his character.

“You kind of give it all you have each and every day, because you never know what's going to come around the corner,” Lizotte said.

It’s something that not only impacted his life, but also his approach to hockey.

“For me personally, taking that mindset in athletics, just giving it your all every day no matter what,” Lizotte said. “Practice or game or in the weight room.”

After playing in Minot and Fargo for juniors, Lizotte returned to his home state for college. He went to St. Cloud State University, where he earned their Rookie of the Year award and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie team, too.

But, if there is an award that best sums up what Lizotte brings to a team, it’s being named St. Cloud’s Most Determined award winner in 2017-18.

After his sophomore year, Los Angeles signed him on April 2, 2019. He got to make his NHL debut on April 6 in the Kings' final game of the season against the Vegas Golden Knights. That just got the ball rolling.

“I think that's kind of what's driven me to this point, is just the joy of the game and wanting to compete at the highest level from a young age,” Lizotte said.

He tallied just over 100 points in 320 career games in California before he signed with the Penguins last year. In his first season in Pittsburgh, he matched his career-high 11 goals.

“I’ve always known I’ve had a little more on the offensive side of the puck,” he said. “For most of my career, I felt I was reserved a little more in my role in (Los Angeles) so I always felt I had a little bit more upside than I’ve shown in the past.”

Lizotte took a moment to consider what hitting 400 games meant for him, acknowledging it as a reminder of just how far he’s come.

“Where I started to now has been a long journey, so I think my younger self would be proud,” he said.

However, his motivation remains the same as it did on day one. The habits and mindset he had early on in his career are very clearly still there.

“I think just wanting to play hockey and a love of the game,” said Lizotte. “I play with passion pretty much all the time.”

His passion and resilience has helped him reach this milestone, but he hopes there are more milestones to come.

“Hopefully, [I can] keep it going and get to 500.”