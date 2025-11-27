A Night the Broz Family Will Never Forget

They had just finished watching Tristan and his sister Samantha, who plays at Brown University, in game action on Saturday night when he reached out with the news that he had been called up to Pittsburgh.

“It was after the Wilkes-Barre game, and we were watching some TV just after,” Paul said. “Sam plays hockey, too, so we had four or five hours straight of hockey, and we were just decompressing. He texted us, and then that’s when we got the news.”

Samantha currently plays hockey at Brown University. She’s a huge supporter of her older brother, and couldn’t be happier to witness this memorable night.

“I'm just so, so proud of him, like, I've been watching him his whole hockey career and always been inspired by him,” Samantha said. “He's one of the hardest-working people I know. He's always someone I've looked toward, he's always working. It's not easy, and it's been a long road, and I admire the way he's responded to each new challenge, the way he’s grown, taking it on, and wanting to always be the best.”

For both Tristan and Samantha, hockey has been a huge part of their relationship, making his NHL debut even more special for the whole family.

“They’ve been skating since they were two years old,” Elizabeth said. “There used to be a little bit of a competition, one pushed the other. He could sleep with his skates on and be happy. He just never wanted anything more than this.”

Before the game, Tristan called Samantha and reflected on the time when the asphalt on their driveway had to be redone, which became the perfect spot to play each other on rollerblades.

“We played as Patrick Kane and Sidney Crosby, and it was so cool to think back on that,” Tristan said.

There was a lot of reflection happening around this dream come true for Tristan.

“I've seen him from tiny, tiny, rickety hockey rinks all the way to here, and I'm just proud that, through thick and thin, he just kept working at it,” said his other sister, Annabelle. “Sometimes it didn't go his way. He just kept trying for his goal, and I'm proud of him for that.”