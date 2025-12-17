Game Preview: 12.18.25 at Ottawa Senators

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins hit the road for a two-game road trip as they take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (14-9-9), OTT (15-13-4)

Pittsburgh enters tomorrow's game with points in 16 of its last 21 games versus Ottawa (10-5-6) dating back to March 23, 2017. Going back further, the Penguins have points in 28 of their last 35 games against the Senators (20-7-8) dating back to January 27, 2013. Each of the Penguins’ last four games at the Canadian Tire Centre have gone to overtime. Tomorrow's game kicks off the team’s annual Dads’ Trip.

Quick Hits

Bryan Rust (465) is one point shy of tying Jake Guentzel (466) for the 11th most points in franchise history.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (31.1%).

Justin Brazeau has four points (2G-2A) in three games against Ottawa and he’s a plus-3. Both of his goals were scored on the power play, which is tied for his highest against any one opponent, and one was a game winner.

Sidney Crosby’s next even-strength goal will surpass Phil Esposito (448) for sole possession of the ninth-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Anthony Mantha has picked up eight points (2G-6A) over his last eight games dating back to Dec. 1.

ROAD WARRIOR

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game two points shy of tying Gordie Howe for the 9th-most road points in NHL history.

NOVAK ATTACK

Tommy Novak tallied a goal and an assist for his third multi-point game of the season on Tuesday night against Edmonton. Novak has 10 points (4G-6A) over his last 10 games, and since this stretch began on Nov. 28, he ranks fourth on Pittsburgh in points.

IRONMAN KULAK

Brett Kulak made his Penguins debut on Tuesday against Edmonton, and enters tomorrow's game having played 296-consecutive games which is the ninth-longest active games played streak in the league.

Kulak is also one assist shy of reaching 100 career assists. He would be the 21st defenseman and 41st overall player from the 2012 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Erik Karlsson notched a goal and an assist on Tuesday, extending his point streak to five games (2G-5A). He currently has the third-longest active point streak by a defenseman.

FRANCHISE ICON

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with points in five of his last six games (1G-5A) and eight of his last 10 games (6G-6A). Crosby, who has notched 1,722 points (644G-1,078A) in his career, sits just one point shy of tying Mario Lemieux’s franchise record of 1,723 points.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game one assist shy of tying Adam Oates for the eighth-most assist in NHL history.

GOALS GALORE

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with six goals over his last 10 games (6G-6A), and is tied for seventh in the NHL in goals.

KRIS KROSSED

Defenseman Kris Letang has played some of his best hockey against the Ottawa Senators. In 44 career games versus them, Letang has recorded seven goals, 20 assists, 27 points and is a plus-15. His 27 points rank second among active defensemen.

