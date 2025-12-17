Game Preview: 12.18.25 at Ottawa Senators

The Penguins hit the road for a two-game road trip as they take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (14-9-9), OTT (15-13-4)

Pittsburgh enters tomorrow's game with points in 16 of its last 21 games versus Ottawa (10-5-6) dating back to March 23, 2017. Going back further, the Penguins have points in 28 of their last 35 games against the Senators (20-7-8) dating back to January 27, 2013. Each of the Penguins’ last four games at the Canadian Tire Centre have gone to overtime. Tomorrow's game kicks off the team’s annual Dads’ Trip.