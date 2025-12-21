Game Preview: 12.21.25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

16x9 12_21 Game day
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins return home as they take on the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM. Doors will open at 5:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (14-11-9), MTL (19-12-4)

Fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest, craziest, or funniest holiday sweaters today for a chance to win prizes each period from Milkshake Factory! All holiday merchandise will be 50% off in store at PensGear during the game, stop by to load up on festive flare.

Game Notes

Quick Hits

With just two more points, Sindey Crosby will surpass Lemieux to become the Penguins' first new all-time points leader since January 20, 1989 when Crosby was 17 months old.

Crosby is looking to become the seventh outright all-time points leader in franchise history.

Ryan Rust has four goals over his last six games entering tonight. In 24 career games against the Canadiens, he has tallied eight goals, 10 assists and 18 points.

Crosby is set to become the ninth active player to lead a franchise in points.

EYEING MARIO

Sidney Crosby enters tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens sitting one point away from tying Mario Lemieux for the most points in Penguins history at 1,723.

Not only will Crosby surpass Lemieux to become the Penguins' all-time points leader, he will also take sole possession of eighth place on the NHL's all-time points list, as well as third place on the NHL's all-time points list with a single franchise.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Sidney Crosby enters tonight's game against Montreal with a team-high 19 tallies on the season, which ranks ninth in the NHL.

Only eight players have more goals than the 38-year old Crosby this season.

Crosby is on pace for 46 goals this season, which would be the most by a 38-year old in a single season (Alex Ovechkin & Gordie Howe, 44). His career high goal total is 51 established in 2009-10 and Crosby sits one goal away from the 18th 20-goal season of his career. Only six players in NHL history have more 20-goal seasons than him.

IN RUST WE TRUST

Bryan Rust has scored 12 goals this season, which trails only Sidney Crosby (19) for the team lead. Rust has 28 points through 32 games this season, which is third on the team behind Crosby (35) and Evgeni Malkin (29).

5565_Trigger_Home-03 (1)

