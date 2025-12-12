Penguins Acquire Goaltender Stuart Skinner, Defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 Second-Round Draft Pick from the Edmonton Oilers in Exchange for Goaltender Tristan Jarry and Forward Sam Poulin

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and the Edmonton Oilers 2029 second-round draft pick in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Skinner is signed through the 2025-26 campaign, and his contract carries an average annual value of $2.6 million. Kulak is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Skinner, 27, has appeared in 23 games this season for the Oilers where he’s gone 11-8-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average and two shutouts. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound goaltender has spent his entire professional career with Edmonton, appearing in 197 career regular-season games going 109-62-18 with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and nine shutouts. Skinner’s 109 regular-season wins rank fifth in Oilers franchise history while his nine shutouts are tied for fourth.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta also has 50 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, going 26-22 with a 2.88 goals-against average. Skinner most recently helped the Oilers reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, and only eight active goaltenders have more postseason wins than his 26.

Skinner was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kulak, 31, is a veteran of 611 NHL games split between Edmonton, Montreal and Calgary since 2014. The defenseman is coming off of a career year, where he tallied career highs across the board with seven goals, 18 assists and 25 points in 82 games in 2024-25. This season, he has recorded two assists through 31 games.

Throughout parts of 12 seasons in the league, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman has registered 28 goals, 99 assists and 127 points. Kulak has added three goals, 21 assists and 24 points through 98 career playoff games, including a combined 13 points (2G-11A) in 47 games over the past two years en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

Prior to turning professional, the Edmonton, Alberta native played parts of four seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. From 2011-14, Kulak recorded 35 goals, 93 assists and 128 points in 216 WHL games.

Kulak was originally drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.

The acquisition of Edmonton’s 2029 second-round draft pick gives Pittsburgh eight selections in the 2029 NHL Draft – their original seven selections plus the Oiler’s second-round pick.