Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

Event Tickets Now Available Online

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation invites you to join in the celebration of Penguins Hockey and the wonderful city that we call home – Pittsburgh, PA – at the 7th Annual Night of Assists Gala presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield on Tuesday, January 27 at Rivers Casino.

This year, the gala will pay homage to the history, sights, and sounds of the City of Pittsburgh with Penguins players, coaches and management assisting you along the way as you take the grand tour of our great City!

Proceeds from “Night of Assists” support the four pillars of the Penguins Foundation: Youth Hockey, Education, Wellness and Community.

“It’s the biggest night of the year for fans to interact and meet the Penguins players,” said Yvonne Maher, executive director of the Penguins Foundation. “This event has been a year in the making and serves to honor our great city; a place that we call home.”

Penguins players will host a wide variety of interactive games throughout the evening and serve as your tour guides as you travel along the streets and visit the famous sights of Pittsburgh. Each game gives fans an opportunity to meet Penguins players and win unique prizes. Additionally, a one-of-a-kind auction will be displayed to entice any Penguins fan.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM, and player introductions are scheduled for 7:45 PM. A VIP Reception will precede the event at 6:00 PM.

Tickets to the 2026 Night of Assists are on sale now and start at $500 with a variety of sponsorship opportunities available. To learn more and purchase your preferred experience, visit shop.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org

To learn more about the 2026 Night of Assists Gala, visit pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.