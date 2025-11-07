Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

3268_NOA_Social_Launch_Web
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Event Tickets Now Available Online

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation invites you to join in the celebration of Penguins Hockey and the wonderful city that we call home – Pittsburgh, PA – at the 7th Annual Night of Assists Gala presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield on Tuesday, January 27 at Rivers Casino.

This year, the gala will pay homage to the history, sights, and sounds of the City of Pittsburgh with Penguins players, coaches and management assisting you along the way as you take the grand tour of our great City!

Proceeds from “Night of Assists” support the four pillars of the Penguins Foundation: Youth Hockey, Education, Wellness and Community.

“It’s the biggest night of the year for fans to interact and meet the Penguins players,” said Yvonne Maher, executive director of the Penguins Foundation. “This event has been a year in the making and serves to honor our great city; a place that we call home.”

Penguins players will host a wide variety of interactive games throughout the evening and serve as your tour guides as you travel along the streets and visit the famous sights of Pittsburgh. Each game gives fans an opportunity to meet Penguins players and win unique prizes. Additionally, a one-of-a-kind auction will be displayed to entice any Penguins fan.

Doors will open at 7:00 PM, and player introductions are scheduled for 7:45 PM. A VIP Reception will precede the event at 6:00 PM.

Tickets to the 2026 Night of Assists are on sale now and start at $500 with a variety of sponsorship opportunities available. To learn more and purchase your preferred experience, visit shop.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org

To learn more about the 2026 Night of Assists Gala, visit pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.

News Feed

Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

Heinen, Graves Earn Their Way Back

Game Preview: 11.06.25 vs Washington Capitals

AHL Goalie of the Month… and an NHL Call-Up

Musings: Penguins Don't Put Together Full 60 in Toronto

Game Preview: 11.03.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Have Point Streak Snapped Against Jets

Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets

Sign of Success

New Dad, New Perspective

Where You Come From Matters: Ben Kindel

Musings: Penguins Finish October with 8-2-2 Record

Inside Scoop: Mall of America

Rookie Ben Kindel Checks Another Box

Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Parker Wotherspoon

Musings: A Wild Finish in Philly

Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Extend Point Streak to Six Games

Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points

Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Where You Come From Matters: Arturs Silovs

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Eddie Johnston

Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

Game Preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau

Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3

Game Preview: 10.14.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dad Strength for Justin Brazeau