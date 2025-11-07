Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps

What went haywire a bit when you lost the lead in the second period? And what was your message between the periods?

There was a number of things. I think we were trying to make something out of nothing at times, in terms of entries, coming out of our zone and into their zone. And look, we got skill on the ice, guys that could make plays, but I just think we were trying to force things that clearly weren't there, where we could manage the game better. There were some defensive breakdowns that also led to goals. And so, it was a combination of things. I think we got away from that. The majority of the first period I thought was in line with how we want to play. I liked our start. There's a couple of chances there that we don't want to give up and that we can clean up in the first. We just got away from it there in the second. But credit to the guys. We were just in this situation three days ago. It would have been really easy for this group to cave. It would’ve been very easy for this group to play back on their heels, to play worried. I thought we came out in the third period, and we did the things we needed to do to win the game. So yeah, we'll continue to look at things. We'll continue to clean up things there. But yeah, at the end of the day, guys got the job done. They got the two points.

Wanted to ask you about your power play, which was outstanding tonight. And specifically, Ben Kindel’s role in the power play. It looked like he was a step ahead of the play all night with the way he anticipated and distributed the puck. How pleased were you with his game in general, but especially on the man-advantage?

I thought the power play was great tonight, obviously. I thought the special teams were outstanding, both sides of it. And in terms of Kindel, you can see he's comfortable out there. He’s doing a very good job there in terms of just getting to the right areas, that anticipation to be able to get there. I just thought the crispness of his play, it just seemed like every pass that he was making, it was quick, it was on the tape. I thought the power play in general, though, like I thought everybody, that's what we were seeing. So, really good job by that group tonight. And obviously, a major, major factor there in the result.

Danton Heinen and Ryan Graves played their first games since being called up. Just what did you see from each of them tonight?

I thought they were good games. You know, you're jumping back into it. Obviously, both of those guys, they've got a lot of NHL experience, so it's not like you're calling up somebody that this is new for them. And I thought both guys contributed. I thought Gravy had really good gaps. There were a couple times there, especially just surfing across there, taking away time and space on the entries at some kind of key times – I thought those really stood out. I thought it was good. I thought it was a good game for both of them.

I thought Erik Karlsson had another really good game tonight. When you sat down to design the systems for this club, how much did you look at emphasizing what he could bring to a team, what your defenseman could by maybe unleashing them a little bit more?

I think you always need to look at your group. I think there's a lot of different ways to play the game. I'm not one to think that there's necessarily a perfect way. I think you got to find the right fit for your group. And so obviously, we had an idea of a starting point that we wanted to have, and we felt like it could fit the group of players that, you go back to the summertime, we felt like were going to be here in the mix. And then as you go, you make adjustments accordingly. But I think it's the way the game is played now, you want to get the D involved. It's just, teams are too good defensively. You can't just leave it up to three players on the ice. But there needs to be balance as well, and forwards need to back up the D, and D need to make good decisions of when to get back. And I think that's coming along.