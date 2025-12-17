Musings: Penguins’ New Goalie Thrown Into Familiar Fire

Just days after Pittsburgh acquired Stuart Skinner from Edmonton in exchange for Tristan Jarry, the two teams faced off on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Both goaltenders got the starts for their new clubs, wearing their old masks as they wait for the new ones to get finished.

“Yeah, it was definitely different,” Skinner said. “Super weird, like, taking a nap and thinking that I'm playing the old team. So, the first period, I feel like for the first five minutes I kind of had to settle my game in and calm my mind down. And as the game went on, I think I did a better and better job at that.”

There are not many players in the league who are more familiar with the skill and talent of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl than Skinner. After going against them in practice for years, he had to face them in game action tonight, and both McDavid (2G-2A) and Draisaitl (4A) came away with four-point performances in a 6-4 Oilers win.

“Their two big dogs were really going today. It was something to watch at times, even as an opponent,” Erik Karlsson said. “They had a hell of a game. We couldn’t find a way to kind of get traction going. I don’t think we play poorly, but I also don’t think we maybe didn’t play the smartest game for the matchup that we had today. That’s on us in here to realize that a little earlier, maybe.”

The Penguins found themselves in a tough spot about midway through the first, taking three penalties in a 1:26 span for interference, hooking and delay of game (puck over the glass). And the Oilers, who came into tonight with the league’s third-best power play at 30.2%, took advantage. Draisaitl picked up his 1,000th NHL point on Zach Hyman’s 5-on-3 goal.

“I was his teammate for a long time, and whenever anybody gets 1,000 points, you're going to congratulate them,” Skinner said before adding with a wry laugh, “But I would’ve rather it not be on me. But obviously, he's a great player, and he makes things happen every single night. So yeah, congratulations to him. So, yeah. A little bittersweet.”