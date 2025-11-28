Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on Select Weekend Home Games

By Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins fans can save 30% off tickets to four upcoming weekend games at PPG Paints Arena with Cyber Weekend Savings. This limited-time offer is available now through Monday, December 1 for the following matchups:

  • Sunday, December 14 vs. Utah Mammoth – Ugly Holiday Sweater Game
  • Sunday, December 21 vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • Saturday, January 10 vs. Calgary Flames – Evgeni Malkin Big Three Legacy Bobblehead Gate Giveaway presented by F.N.B. (first 7,500 fans in attendance)
  • Saturday, January 17 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Grateful Dead Night

Fans can purchase discounted tickets at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/cyber using code CYBER. The limited-time offer expires on Monday, December 1, at 11:59 PM and is not valid on previous purchases, theme or community special ticket packages.

In addition, the Penguins Foundation is offering a limited-time discount. Secure your holiday gifts with a charitable spin – All shoppers will enjoy a 20% discount on Shop orders (some exclusions apply). Shop now through Monday, December 1, at 11:59 PM at shop.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org. During checkout, be sure to use code CYBER20. Proceeds support the mission of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

