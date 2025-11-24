Penguins Sign Defenseman Peyton Kettles to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kettles Recently Underwent Successful Shoulder Surgery

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Peyton Kettles to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Kettles, Pittsburgh’s second round selection (39th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, appeared in five games in 2025-26 split between the Swift Current Broncos and the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he recorded one goal, two assists and was plus-2. Kettles attended Pittsburgh’s 2025 training camp and development camp this past summer.

The 6-foot-6, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in a total of 121 games in the WHL with Swift Current and Kelowna, accumulating eight goals, 22 assists, 30 points and is plus-21. He’s also dressed for 13 playoff games, notching four assists.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kettles underwent successful right shoulder surgery this past Friday at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. The surgery was performed by head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas. The expected recovery time is six to seven months.