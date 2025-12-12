Musings: Penguins Disjointed From Start in Loss to Montreal

By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The Canadiens defeated the Penguins 4-2 on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in the first of three matchups in 11 days between the clubs.

Bryan Rust and Erik Karlsson scored for Pittsburgh, while Tristan Jarry’s personal win streak ended at four games. The Penguins’ losing streak went to three games.

“Just stay with it. We’ve done some good things,” Sidney Crosby said. “The previous two games, for sure, we felt like we did enough to win the game and didn’t find a way to close it out.

“Tonight wasn’t as good to start but we stayed in it. Had a lot of good looks. The chances we had are pretty good quality. We didn’t capitalize. We’ve got to find a way to find that level of execution. It wasn’t our best game and we’ve got to find that game we had the two previous ones and find a way to close it out.”

Due to an accident on I-279 southbound, the start time was moved from 7 PM to 7:30 PM as players scrambled to make it downtown in time. Many of them live close to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. While it was an unfortunate circumstance, Crosby said they weren’t going to use delayed arrivals as an excuse.

“The game had to be (delayed) for them, too,” said the captain, who was briefly hobbled after taking a shot off the foot, but didn’t leave the game and confirmed afterward that he was fine.

They looked out of sorts early on, with the Canadiens controlling play for much of the first period and taking a 1-0 lead off a defensive-zone turnover.

“I don't think we had our legs. I don't think we were executing very well,” Rust said. “Thought we were seeing plays, it’s just our passing wasn't crisp. That kind of thing can slow things down a lot, and we can get really disconnected.”

The Penguins came out better to start the middle frame, generating a decent amount of chances, particularly on their second power play of the period and third of the game.

They generated Grade-A look after Grade-A look, with the best one coming off the stick of Crosby. The play had to be reviewed to make sure it didn’t cross the line, but Fowler managed to keep the NHL’s No. 1 power play off the board.

“Yeah, he played great. Gotta give him credit,” Rust said. “But we obviously would like to capitalize on a few of those, too. I think we were really close, but it's something that games like that, I think we got to score those goals.”

At that point, the Penguins had a ton of momentum... which appeared to get stalled after the Canadiens appeared to take a 4-0 lead. But Pittsburgh challenged for offside, and won – which gave the team life.

They built on that in the third, with Rust scoring less than a minute into play. Crosby earned an assist to get him within five points of eclipsing Mario Lemieux’s franchise record of 1,723. But the Canadiens responded with a goal of their own just 15 seconds later.

“Obviously, you want to start the period like that,” Kris Letang said. “You give yourself a chance to maybe come back. But the next shift has to be as good, and it wasn’t.”

With just under four minutes to go, Karlsson got a 6-on-4 goal with Jarry pulled for the extra attacker while Pittsburgh was on the power play, making them 1-for-7 on the night. But the Penguins couldn’t find another, and the final score stood as 4-2.

Here’s what Head Coach Dan Muse had to say after the contest.

Does the team’s disjointed start to the game correlate with the delay in the start time? It was a late start for them, too. I just thought that it was a combination of execution, we were slow to get to areas, slow to support, we weren’t winning the races that I feel like we’re normally at least in. I just thought that everything looked off.

While only going 1-for-6, are you happy with the chances that the power play generated tonight? What do you make of it? I think you always have to be careful until you really break it down. There was some looks that I think we could have maybe created a little bit more. I think there were some things that we could have improved on, just based on what the group has done in the past. You want to create a little bit more quality, I thought we had some. On some of those, the goalie makes the save, too. That's part of it. I think you’ve got to focus more on, are we working through the plan? Are we staying connected in that? Go back and watch it before we get too much on that one.

In the bigger picture, are you satisfied with what you’ve been getting out of Kris Letang? Kris Letang has been doing this for a long time at a high level. Every day he comes in, and he works. He's a guy who is prepared. He sets an example for other players on this team. I know every day he's going to empty the tank there for this hockey team and for this city. Are there going to be some games where players walk off the ice, and maybe they wanted to do a little bit more, that it’s not going to be perfect, or the puck bounces the wrong way? Whatever it might be, that's going to happen to everybody. But Kris Letang brings it every single day to make a difference.

Are you satisfied with the amount of traffic in front of the goalie? If not, what can you do to get more? Overall, no. If you look over the last stretch of games, I think it's been better. I don't think that was the case tonight. I think there was a number of instances where we were around it, we definitely had an opportunity to stay there, and we didn't. And I think if you look at some of the previous games, it was better than it did in the past, but it's an area we just got to continue to work on.

The Kindel line has been playing well, but not producing. Is there anything that you think they could do differently in your mind? It’s another thing that we’ve got to look at. There were still some chances. I feel like today's game is a little bit more off the rush than it was even in the past. It was a combination of off the rush and then in zone when they get going. Sometimes it’s those little details that matter at this level. Some of the times it's just getting that shot off a little bit quicker, there were some instances of that tonight. Just getting a little bit better position on the inside. And those are the things that I think as young players, they're continuing to learn. It's a fine line. You think you have a lane, you think you have an opportunity, and the next thing you know, things aren't done quick enough, or you're not in a position to give yourself that extra second, or protect your stick, it closes off fast. The chances have been there, which is good, but I think we have to continue looking at it with them. How can we maybe get into a slightly better situation, execute a little bit quicker? Whatever it might be.

What was your assessment of Montreal’s quick response goal in the third period? You need to follow that up. We did start the period, and we got the start that we wanted. You look at it, and you want to get a goal with it, especially that first four- or five-minutes max, and try to put the pressure on them. To do it in the first shift, that really set up the third period. And then you want to follow that up. It doesn't mean you have to go down there and score, but at least maintain momentum. That obviously put us back a step. And I do think in the third period, even the late game stuff, the guys kind of kept pushing for that next one.

What allowed for Montreal’s rush opportunities? It’s just too much space coming out of the zone. It wasn't just them getting in on the rush. I thought that on a number of those chances, there was just a lot of separation where they're coming in, they're entering with time and space, or they're able to enter through the middle. We gave them too much room to operate.

What was your decision on the offside challenge and the timeout? So, we used the timeout before the challenge, because what we see might be different than what you guys are seeing. We felt strongly that it was offside, but there wasn't anything. There was bodies, there were people in the way. We wanted to see if we could just get a little bit of a slightly better view that it was clear. We were intending to challenge, but it gave us a little bit extra time there just to make sure it wasn't. There are times where within that next minute, you suddenly get new camera angles, and something becomes very apparent.

