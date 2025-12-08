Game Preview: 12.09.25 vs Anaheim Ducks

The Penguins return home to take on the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Teamwork, inclusion, respect, and acceptance are at the heart of hockey. Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate these defining principles at our annual Pride Game. Fans can stop by the Pride Zone, located in the Hall of Fame Hallway, for a photo op and to connect with local organizations tied to the LGBTQ+ community. Proceeds from the Penguins Foundation's game day auction, warmup pucks, and autographed specialty pucks will also support local LGBTQ+ organizations.

It's Dollar Dog Night! Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

Team Records: PIT (14-7-6), ANA (18-10-1)

Pittsburgh enters tomorrow's game with wins in eight of its last 12 games against Anaheim (8-4-0). Going back further, the Penguins are 15-8-0 in their last 23 games against them dating back to Nov. 18, 2013. The Penguins are 4-1-0 in their last five home games against the Ducks. Going back further, they are 8-3-0 at home against Anaheim dating back to Nov. 18, 2013. Pittsburgh has points in six of its last seven games (4-1-2) overall. Tomorrow’s game begins a season-long five-game homestand, and the Penguins will play six of their next eight games overall at PPG Paints Arena.