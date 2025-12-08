Game Preview: 12.09.25 vs Anaheim Ducks

_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins return home to take on the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Teamwork, inclusion, respect, and acceptance are at the heart of hockey. Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate these defining principles at our annual Pride Game. Fans can stop by the Pride Zone, located in the Hall of Fame Hallway, for a photo op and to connect with local organizations tied to the LGBTQ+ community. Proceeds from the Penguins Foundation's game day auction, warmup pucks, and autographed specialty pucks will also support local LGBTQ+ organizations.

It's Dollar Dog Night! Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

Team Records: PIT (14-7-6), ANA (18-10-1)

Pittsburgh enters tomorrow's game with wins in eight of its last 12 games against Anaheim (8-4-0). Going back further, the Penguins are 15-8-0 in their last 23 games against them dating back to Nov. 18, 2013. The Penguins are 4-1-0 in their last five home games against the Ducks. Going back further, they are 8-3-0 at home against Anaheim dating back to Nov. 18, 2013. Pittsburgh has points in six of its last seven games (4-1-2) overall. Tomorrow’s game begins a season-long five-game homestand, and the Penguins will play six of their next eight games overall at PPG Paints Arena.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Quick Hits

No Penguin has been on the ice for more even-strength goals for than Kris Letang (29).

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (33.3%) and fourth in penalty kill success rate (85.0%).

Noel Acciari returned to the Penguins lineup on Sunday, recording an assist in 13:51 minutes played. The Penguins are 8-3-3 with Acciari in the lineup this season.

Sidney Crosby has multiple points in seven of his last 20 games against the Ducks and 25 points overall during that stretch (9G-16A). At home against the Ducks, Crosby as 17 points (8G-9A) in 12 games and has a 9-3-0 record overall.

Connor Dewar has three points (2G-1A) in six career games against the Anaheim Ducks. His 0.50 points-per-game average against them is his joint second highest versus any one team (Nashville - 10 GP, 6 PTS; 0.60, Montreal – 8 GP, 4 PTS; 0.50).

MAN ADVANTAGE

Pittsburgh’s power play has been scorching hot, converting on five of their last 10 attempts (50.0%) over the team’s current three-game point streak (2-0-1). Overall on the year, the Penguins 33.3% success rate ranks first in the NHL, and Pittsburgh’s 22 power-play goals this year are tied for fifth in the NHL despite the team receiving the fewest power-play opportunities in the league.

ALL THE STOPS

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has helped the Penguins earn points in 10 of his 12 starts this season (9-2-1), and he boasts a 2.54 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 13 games total this year.

No goaltender that’s played in fewer than 15 games this season has more wins than Jarry.

NOVAK ATTACK

Tommy Novak found the back of the net on Sunday against Dallas, extending his point streak to three games (2G-2A). Novak also has six points (2G-4A) over his last five games, and since this stretch began on Nov. 28, only Sidney Crosby has recorded more points than him on Pittsburgh.

GOALS GALORE

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with five goals over his last five games (5G-2A), and is tied for third in the NHL in goals.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have allowed the fourth-fewest goals against in the NHL (73) and have held their opponents to two goals or less 12 times this season (8-0-4 when doing so).

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Kris Letang notched an assist on Sunday against Dallas, extending his point streak to three games (3A) and giving him five points over his last five games (1G-4A). Letang’s three-game point streak is tied for the second-longest active point streak by a defenseman.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Evgeni Malkin is one assist from surpassing Bryan Trottier for the 10th-most assists in NHL history with one team.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Sidney Crosby scored two points (1G-1A) on Nov. 29 versus the Maple Leafs to overtake Mario Lemieux for the seventh-most points at home by a player in NHL history.

DUCK HUNTING

Evgeni Malkin enters tomorrow's game with multiple points in five of his last 10 games versus Anaheim (5G-8A in multi-point games). In 26 career games against the Ducks, Malkin has recorded 30 points (11G-19A), and his 1.15 points-per-game average against them is thirteenth in NHL history (min. 20 GP).

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has picked up 26 points (9G-17A) in 35 career games versus Anaheim. Karlsson enters tomorrow's game with points in seven of his last nine games (5G-7A) versus the Ducks, and his nine goals against them is the second most among all active defensemen.

5565_Trigger_Home-03_v2

News Feed

Musings: Penguins Earn Five of Six Points on Road Trip

Game Preview: 12.07.25 at Dallas Stars

Patience & Confidence: The Journey to Shea’s Standout Season

A Moment in the Making: Koivunen Scores First NHL Goal

Musings: Penguins Beat One of League's Hottest Teams in Tampa

Brazeau, Acciari Return to Practice

Game Preview: 12.04.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Musings: Crosby Leads Response in Philadelphia

Game Preview: 12.01.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Give Up Too Much to Toronto

Game Preview: 11.29.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Rally for Overtime Win in Columbus

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on Select Weekend Home Games

Game Preview: 11.28.25 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Jarry makes 29 saves in return, Penguins hold off Sabres

A Night the Broz Family Will Never Forget

Game Preview: 11.26.25 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Practice Notes Ahead of Thanksgiving Eve Showdown

Resilience & Passion: Lizotte's Journey to 400 Games

"I Dropped to My Knees": A Dream Call for Broz

Penguins Sign Defenseman Peyton Kettles to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Musings: Penguins Fall in Overtime Against Seattle

A Swedish Journey to the Penguins

Game Preview: 11.22.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Musings: Penguins Shut Out by Wild in Return from Sweden

Hockey Fights Cancer: Mike Stothers' Story

Game Preview: 11.21.25 vs. Minnesota Wild

Penguins to Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Friday, November 21 Against the Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Anthony Mantha

Inside Scoop: Adjusting To and From Sweden

Back Home and Back to Work

Murashov Caps Sweden Trip With First NHL Win, Shutout

Penguins Leave Stockholm with Three of Four Points

Game Preview: 11.16.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Musings: Sweden Global Series Game 1

Game Preview: 11.14.25 At Nashville Predators

Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

A Ship Fit for a Captain

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins

Inside Scoop: Penguins in Sweden

Rakell Embracing Tour Guide Role in Stockholm

Musings: Kings Top Penguins in Third Period

Murashov’s Moment Arrives

Game Preview: 11.09.25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

Filip Hallander Out At Least Three Months with Blood Clot

Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps