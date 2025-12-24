Musings: Penguins Fall to Toronto in Last Game Before Holiday Break

I thought you had the puck a lot today. Was it just a matter of self-inflicted wounds that cost you in terms of carelessness with the puck? Yeah, I think the chances that we gave up, they were big ones. I think there was a lot that we could have controlled to not allow those types of chances. That ended up factoring in in a big way in the game.
Anything that linked some of those plays? Forcing things, trying too hard? Or are they kind of all different in your mind? I mean, some of the stuff in the high ice, they pressure hard. And so, I think we got caught there trying to make some plays in high ice. And then also, I think whenever there is pressure up high, too, also having somebody else ready to back that up. So, it's both parts.
You guys have given up at least four goals in seven of the last eight games. Is there something you could put your finger on in terms of why that might be happening, or is it just kind of everything? I think it goes to some of these types of chances we're talking about, you know? It's odd-man rushes, breakaways. There's going to be breakdowns in the game, and those are going to happen. I think right now, it's too frequent.
Maybe on a positive note, the Kid Line seemed to have a pretty good game? Yeah, I thought they played well. I thought they were able to get some things going there in the offensive zone. Obviously, the goal, but I thought there were other chances, other looks they had as well.
Is your team playing too high-risk hockey right now? I think some of those, I don't know if it's overall, all the time. I think you got to recognize some of the situations, too... where you are on the ice, where you are in your shift. I think that's recognition that could have been improved in today’s game.