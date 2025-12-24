Musings: Penguins Fall to Toronto in Last Game Before Holiday Break

The Penguins appeared to open the scoring just under 13 minutes into the first period, but the Maple Leafs successfully challenged for goalie interference.

Toronto then got on the board first after William Nylander capitalized on a turnover, scoring on a breakaway with a beautiful move. The Penguins responded with a breakaway goal of their own shortly after, this one coming from Bryan Rust. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh went into the first intermission down 2-1 after a tough bounce off the stick of Parker Wotherspoon ended up in the back of the net.

In the second period, the Maple Leafs converted on another breakaway that started after Karlsson lost possession at the offensive blue line. Stuart Skinner made the first stop before Steven Lorentz was able to put the rebound home.

“He did a good job staying with me. I kind of ran out of options and lost an edge and fell and again, they capitalized on it,” Karlsson said. “It stinks. And it's obviously stuff like that you can eliminate. But then at the same time, things can happen, you got to move on. And like I said, I don't think we caught any breaks today, and they caught all of them, and they made us pay for it.”

Pittsburgh again responded, this time with a goal from Rutger McGroarty on a good shift from the Kid Line. The three rookies – McGroarty, Ben Kindel and Ville Koivunen – had a strong game.

“I think that we've been pretty good the whole time we've been together,” McGroarty said. “I think definitely the more games you get, more comfortable you're going to be and I feel like there's some little things that we're definitely picking up off of each other. I really enjoy playing with those two guys. They're two really hockey players, and they work really hard. And we can do some good stuff when we're out there.”