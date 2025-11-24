"I Dropped to My Knees": A Dream Call for Broz

Tristan Broz was playing cards on the bus home after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s 1-0 win over Providence on Saturday night, and ended up missing a call from Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza.
At first, Broz texted and asked if he could call back in 10 minutes. But after showing Owen Pickering his phone, “he's like, what are you doing? Call him back!” Broz said with a laugh. “So, I went back, in the bathroom, and called him.”
He received some life-changing news: the rookie forward was being called up to the NHL for the first time and could make his debut on Wednesday against Buffalo.
“It's a dream come true. I mean, just been through so much to get here. Like, what a journey it's been. When Spezz told me, I dropped to my knees,” Broz said after Pittsburgh practiced on Monday. “I was like, this is... man, it's been a lot of emotion and a lot of hard work and really, a lifelong commitment to getting better and loving the game to get here. So yeah, it was really an emotional moment. Really special.”
Broz gave arguably the best interview a player in his position has given in that locker room, saying he would like to thank some of the people who have helped him get here, if that was all right with the media:
“I’d like to thank obviously my family – my parents (Paul and Elizabeth), my grandparents. I’d like to thank all the coaches in my life. Bernie McBain, my youth hockey coach; Greg May, high school at Blake; Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, Cary Eades, Fargo; David Carle, Tavis McMillan, Fergie (Dallas Ferguson), (Ryan) Massa, Denver; all the coaches in Wilkes – Kirk (Kirk MacDonald), Luuks (Nick Luukko), Bugsy (Brad Malone); Brooky (Sheldon Brookbank) last year; all the boys down there; and everyone that's helped me along the way. It takes a village to get here, so I'd like to thank all those people.”