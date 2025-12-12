Rickard Rakell Poised for Return

Rickard-Rakell
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins finally have some good news on the injury front, as Rickard Rakell is poised to return after a 20-game absence.

“I'm really excited just to get back playing hockey games,” he said. “It really feels like it's been a long time.”

Rakell had a well-documented bounce-back year in 2024-25 after struggling in the previous campaign, establishing new career highs in goals (35) and points (70).

It was one of the best seasons by a winger in the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), as only two players not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin – Jake Guentzel and James Neal – had more goals in a single season.

Rakell had started the season with eight points (3G-5A) in nine games, and was tied for fourth on Pittsburgh in goals and points. He then had to undergo hand surgery at the end of October after blocking a shot. Fortunately, Rakell was still able to travel to his native Sweden with the team for the Global Series. But for the most part, being sidelined had its challenges.

“I'm a hockey player. I love playing hockey. So, it's just different, especially with the team being gone for road trips and stuff, being here trying to focus on your rehab and try to get back,” Rakell said. “But I mean, there's other things in life, like spending time with your family and your kids. Sure enjoyed that. It’s been really helpful with just keeping my mental battle in check.”

Rakell speaks with the media.

Rakell was one of the veteran players who thrived under the new coaching staff right away, saying that Head Coach Dan Muse “sets the standard really high for us. I really like that about him, that he wants to get the best out of everybody.”

Muse was impressed with Rakell’s ability to play an all-around game, giving him reps on both special teams and at center. But Rakell, who has spent a lot of time playing alongside the captain, will most likely start on the wing in his return.

“I think in the big picture, I do think it's something that could be an option,” Muse said. “It was nice to get him a little bit of time there during the preseason, to build up a little bit of a comfort level with it. (But) sometimes, when you're coming back – I think we'll see where it goes.”

