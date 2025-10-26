Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

After getting outfitted, the group got their first look of the new Hall of Fame space outside Sections 111-112 to see memorabilia from this year's induction class, a special Mike Lange display, and plaques honoring the Penguins Hall of Famers.The inductees, their families and close friends gathered to see the plaques, jerseys, photos, and memorabilia that reflected their careers with the Penguins.

“Coming up here and seeing this, it’s amazing,” Stevens said. “They did a great job with everything. Being here with Scotty, EJ and Ron, it’s been a great couple of nights. It’s always great to come back to Pittsburgh and be a part of this Hall of Fame class with these guys.”

They then sat down with Paul Steigerwald and shared plenty of stories, just like they did the night before during a celebratory dinner at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, where the men received their Hall of Fame plaques. Attendees included Mario Lemieux and Craig Patrick, inducted into previous iterations of the Penguins Hall of Fame. Kyle Dubas and Jason Spezza, who helped spearhead the relaunch, were also there.

“It’s amazing when you just drive in and see the five Cups,” Bowman said. “Kyle Dubas mentioned it last night, when you think about the expansion in 1967, I was a part of it with St. Louis, and Pittsburgh has got five Stanley Cups. You look at teams in the league and take away two or three, like Montreal and Toronto and maybe Detroit, it’s amazing that this team has continued to go on. It’s wonderful for the city of Pittsburgh.”

Crosby has had the chance to meet, talk to, and learn from the likes of Francis, Bowman, Johnston, Stevens, and others. Over the past 20 years, it is clear to see the standard and the foundation that they have built for the next generation to live up to.

“There's a lot of history, a lot of tradition here,” Crosby said. “We're pretty fortunate, the players who have come through here, the championships and everything else. I think it's pretty cool to see who's represented the team, who's part of this organization, and obviously, celebrate that, too.”

When Penguins players get off the elevator from their parking garage, the walls feature photos from those five Stanley Cup celebrations, featuring Francis and Stevens. When they get to the locker room, Bowman and Johnson are part of the Ring of Honor.

While this newest installment of the Hall of Fame is meant to pay homage to some of the greatest players and builders of the Penguins’ past, it also serves as a way to inform the next generation of fans.