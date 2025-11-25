Game Preview: 11.26.25 vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM, and doors open at 5:30 PM. The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a Zamboni® Gravy Boat courtesy of Giant Eagle and Market District.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (10-6-5), BUF (9-9-4)

The Penguins are 14-6-1 in their last 21 games against Buffalo. Pittsburgh has wins in four of its last five home games (4-1-0) against the Sabres. Going back further, they are 8-2-0 in their last 10 home games versus Buffalo dating back to Mar. 24, 2021. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 10 of their last 12 games against Buffalo.