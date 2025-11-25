Game Preview: 11.26.25 vs. Buffalo Sabres

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM, and doors open at 5:30 PM. The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a Zamboni® Gravy Boat courtesy of Giant Eagle and Market District.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (10-6-5), BUF (9-9-4)

The Penguins are 14-6-1 in their last 21 games against Buffalo. Pittsburgh has wins in four of its last five home games (4-1-0) against the Sabres. Going back further, they are 8-2-0 in their last 10 home games versus Buffalo dating back to Mar. 24, 2021. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 10 of their last 12 games against Buffalo.

QUICK HITS

Erik Karlsson’s 41 points (14G-27A) and Kris Letang’s 33 points (6G-27A) against the Sabres rank first and second, respectively, among active defensemen.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (32.0%) and fifth in penalty kill success rate (85.3%).

Connor Clifton spent two seasons of his career with Buffalo from 2023-25 where he recorded 34 points (5G-29A) in 152 games. He has five points (2G-3A) in 16 games against his former team.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has allowed just three power-play goals against over its last 13 games (33-for-36, 91.7%).

Anthony Mantha has 14 points (5G-9A) in 20 career games against Buffalo. He has four multi-point games against them.

SHUTDOWN DEFENSE

The Penguins have allowed the second fewest goals against in the NHL (55) and have held their opponents to two goals or less nine times this season (6-0-3 when doing so). All of the goaltenders to play for the Penguins this year have recorded a shutout (Arturs Silovs – 1; Tristan Jarry – 1; Sergei Murashov – 1) and only the Minnesota Wild have collectively shut out opponents in more games this season (5).

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Sidney Crosby tallied two points (1G-1A) on Saturday which tied Mario Lemieux for the seventh-most points at home by a player in NHL history.

WHOLE SQUAD EFFORT

Tristan Broz was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday and is looking to make his debut tomorrow. He led the WBS Penguins in goals (8) and ranked third in points (13) at the time of his recall.

The forward would be the 29th skater to dress in a game for the Penguins which would be tied for most in the NHL. He would also be the ninth rookie to appear in a game for the team which leads the league.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Erik Karlsson enters tomorrow's game two points shy of tying Peter Forsberg for the eighth-most points by a Swedish-born player in NHL history.

SPECIAL TEAMS, SPECIAL PLAYS

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the highest power-play percentage (32.0%) in the league. They have had the fewest power-play opportunities in the league (50) but their power-play goal total (16) is tied for eighth in the NHL. Sidney Crosby has six power-play goals which is tied for fifth among all skaters and the Penguins have nine different goal scorers on the man advantage.

CROSBY VS. BUFFALO

Captain Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game with points in 21 of his last 29 games (15G-21A) versus Buffalo. He has recorded at least one point in 50 of 62 career games played against them, while his 86 points (30G-56A) are the most he’s tallied against any non-Metropolitan Division opponent. Crosby enters tomorrow's game with the seventh-highest career points-per-game average versus the Sabres (min. 20 GP).

Crosby is one of 12 players in NHL history to record 50 assists against Buffalo, and is three points shy of tying Daniel Alfredsson (89) for the sixth-most points against the Sabres in NHL history.

THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

Despite only playing in the same division as Buffalo for one season (2020-21), the Penguins have the two top point scorers versus the Buffalo Sabres among all active players. In his last 25 games against the Sabres, Evgeni Malkin has been held off the scoresheet just three times (10G-26A).

