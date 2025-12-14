Game Preview: 12.14.25 vs. Utah Mammoth

IMG_2462
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins continue along their five-game homestand as they take on the Utah Mammoth at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 PM. Doors open at 1:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Today is the annual ugly holiday sweater game. Fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest, craziest, or funniest holiday sweaters today for a chance to win prizes each period from Milkshake Factory!

Team Records: PIT (14-8-8), UTAH (15-15-3)

The Penguins are searching for their first win against the Mammoth at home in franchise history (0-1-0). The Penguins have points in 11 of their 15 games against Western Conference Opponents this season (6-4-5). Pittsburgh has points in eight of its last 10 games (4-2-4) overall.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Quick Hits

1) Today, Pittsburgh concludes its fifth set of back-to-back games. So far, the Penguins are 2-3-4 in back-to-backs (2-1-2 on the first night and 0-2-2 on the second night).

2) The Penguins enter today’s game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (32.9%) and fifth in penalty kill success rate (84.3%).

3) Yesterday, Sidney Crosby notched two power-play points (1G-1A), making him the 12th player in NHL history to record 600 or more power-play points.

4) Sidney Crosby’s next even-strength goal will surpass Phil Esposito (448) for sole possession of the ninth-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

5) Goaltender Stuart Skinner is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in two career games versus Utah. Only Darcy Kuemper (4), Sergei Bobrovsky (3) and Lukas Dostal (3) have more wins against the Mammoth in NHL history.

FRANCHISE ICON

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding a four-game point streak (1G-4A) and has points in seven of his last eight games (6G-5A). Crosby, who has notched 1,711 points (644G-1,077A) in his career, sits just two points shy of tying Mario Lemieux’s franchise record of 1,723 points.

When Crosby ties Lemieux, only two players in NHL history will have recorded more points with one franchise: Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman.

The captain enters tonight’s game with six goals over his last eight games (6G-5A), and is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals.

HOME COOKIN’

Forward Bryan Rust recorded three points (1G-2A) yesterday against San Jose, giving him five points (2G-3A) over his last two games, both of which have come at home. This season, only Sidney Crosby has more points than Rust at PPG Paints Arena.

DECEMBER LEADERS

Forward Anthony Mantha notched a season-high three points (1G-2A) yesterday against San Jose, giving him six points (2G-4A) over his last six games. Since the calendar flipped to December, only three players on Pittsburgh have more points than him (Bryan Rust, Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson).

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tonight’s game one point shy of surpassing Hall-of-Famer Borje Salming for the 21st most points by a defenseman in NHL history.

PENS ACQUIRE SKINNER AND KULAK

On Friday, the Penguins acquired goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and the Edmonton Oilers 2029 second-round draft pick in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin.

Skinner, 27, has appeared in 23 games this season for the Oilers where he’s gone 11-8-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average and two shutouts. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound goaltender has spent his entire professional career with Edmonton, appearing in 197 career regular-season games going 109-62-18 with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and nine shutouts. Skinner’s 109 regular-season wins rank fifth in Oilers franchise history while his nine shutouts are tied for fourth.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta also has 50 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, going 26-22 with a 2.88 goals-against average. Skinner most recently helped the Oilers reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, and only eight active goaltenders have more postseason wins than his 26.

Kulak, 31, is a veteran of 611 NHL games split between Edmonton, Montreal and Calgary since 2014. The defenseman is coming off of a career year, where he tallied career highs across the board with seven goals, 18 assists and 25 points in 82 games in 2024-25. This season, he has recorded two assists through 31 games.

Throughout parts of 12 seasons in the league, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman has registered 28 goals, 99 assists and 127 points. Kulak has added three goals, 21 assists and 24 points through 98 career playoff games, including a combined 13 points (2G-11A) in 47 games over the past two years en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

The acquisition of Edmonton’s 2029 second-round draft pick gives Pittsburgh eight selections in the 2029 NHL Draft – their original seven selections plus the Oiler’s second-round pick.

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for today's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Home Game Triggers

5565_Trigger_Home-03_v2

News Feed

Musings: Penguins Let Another Game Slip Away Late

Game Preview: 12.13.25 vs. San Jose Sharks

Rickard Rakell Poised for Return

Breaking Down the Big Trade with Edmonton

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Stuart Skinner, Defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 Second-Round Draft Pick from the Edmonton Oilers in Exchange for Goaltender Tristan Jarry and Forward Sam Poulin

Musings: Penguins Disjointed From Start in Loss to Montreal

Game Preview: 12.11.25 vs Montreal Canadiens

A Festive Visit From the Penguins

Musings: Penguins Come 0.1 Seconds Away From a Full 60

Game Preview: 12.09.25 vs Anaheim Ducks

Musings: Penguins Earn Five of Six Points on Road Trip

Game Preview: 12.07.25 at Dallas Stars

Patience & Confidence: The Journey to Shea’s Standout Season

A Moment in the Making: Koivunen Scores First NHL Goal

Musings: Penguins Beat One of League's Hottest Teams in Tampa

Brazeau, Acciari Return to Practice

Game Preview: 12.04.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Musings: Crosby Leads Response in Philadelphia

Game Preview: 12.01.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Give Up Too Much to Toronto

Game Preview: 11.29.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Rally for Overtime Win in Columbus

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on Select Weekend Home Games

Game Preview: 11.28.25 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Jarry makes 29 saves in return, Penguins hold off Sabres

A Night the Broz Family Will Never Forget

Game Preview: 11.26.25 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Practice Notes Ahead of Thanksgiving Eve Showdown

Resilience & Passion: Lizotte's Journey to 400 Games

"I Dropped to My Knees": A Dream Call for Broz

Penguins Sign Defenseman Peyton Kettles to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Musings: Penguins Fall in Overtime Against Seattle

A Swedish Journey to the Penguins

Game Preview: 11.22.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Musings: Penguins Shut Out by Wild in Return from Sweden

Hockey Fights Cancer: Mike Stothers' Story

Game Preview: 11.21.25 vs. Minnesota Wild

Penguins to Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Friday, November 21 Against the Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Anthony Mantha

Inside Scoop: Adjusting To and From Sweden

Back Home and Back to Work

Murashov Caps Sweden Trip With First NHL Win, Shutout

Penguins Leave Stockholm with Three of Four Points

Game Preview: 11.16.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Musings: Sweden Global Series Game 1

Game Preview: 11.14.25 At Nashville Predators

Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

A Ship Fit for a Captain

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins