McKenna, Stenberg top candidates for Maple Leafs with No. 1 pick in NHL Draft

Carels (No. 3), Verhoeff (4) and Rudolph (5) round out the top five on Central Scouting's North American list. Smits is No. 2 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters.

Carels (6-2, 194) ranked fourth among WHL defensemen with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) and second with 32 power-play points (five goals, 27 assists) in 58 regular-season games.

"Rankings are all about projection, and while Carels might be viewed as a 'sure-bet pick,’ it's the upside or ceiling with Reid that is projected to be a little higher," NHL vice president and Central Scouting director Dan Marr said.

Verhoeff (6-4, 215), the second of five NCAA players among the top 11 skaters on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, finished with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and was third on his team with 43 blocked shots in 36 games as a freshman at North Dakota.

Rudolph (6-2, 205), who may have the highest ceiling of any defenseman in this draft class, was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists), and first with 35 power-play points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 68 regular-season games.

Smits (6-3, 209) was the recipient of the 2026 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, presented annually by the League to a draft-eligible candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism. He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 38 games with Jukurit in Liiga, the top league in Finland, before he was loaned to Munchen in Deutsche Eishockey Liga on Feb. 25. He had one assist in five regular season DEL games and six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games.

"He can handle large minutes with confidence, and his hockey IQ is exceptional, as evidenced by his ability to read plays," Vuorinen said. "He makes intelligent first passes, and positions himself effectively in both zones."

The 18-year-old also shined on the international stage. He was the youngest player at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had two assists in four games for Team Latvia while averaging 18:44 of ice time. He had five points (one goal, four assists) and averaged a team-high 23:40 in ice time for seventh-place Latvia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and capped his season with four assists in 21:47 of ice time in four games for his country at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

The draft will be decentralized for the second straight year, meaning the top prospects will be there, but team executives, coaches and scouts will instead gather in a location in their home market or a place of their choosing.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will preside over the first round of the Draft, officially welcoming players to the NHL when they hit the stage.

The St. Louis Blues have three picks in the first round. The Calgary Flames are one of six teams with two first-round selections, along with the Sharks, the Canucks, the Rangers, the Kraken, and the Washington Capitals.

The Ottawa Senators will receive the No. 32 pick as part of a modified penalty imposed for the 2021 trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov.