Verhoeff pushed to ‘next level’ by move to University of North Dakota

"He is a highly competitive guy, he doesn't shy away from any of those confrontations," Jackson said. "We thought he really did a good job. I do tell a story, near the end of the year we had a bad loss and we had some really hard man-to-man battles, kind of right in the center circle with our whole team looking on and cheering guys along. And it was pretty darn physical and tough. He would go against our captain (Bennett Zmolek), who is a big guy as well (6-3, 196).

"I said to our staff afterwards, I don't think there's many 17-year-old kids in the world that could have battled like he did in those kind of hard confrontations, and it was pretty impressive how he would handle himself well in those scenarios."

Jackson also was impressed with the way Verhoeff grew his offensive game, namely his decision making with the puck.

"The big area of growth, I think, for Keaton was his puck management and puck decisions throughout the year," he said. "I thought early on ... he has been a physically gifted player that quite often he was trying to beat guys individually, hold on to pucks a little bit more. I felt like his game really matured when he was moving pucks quickly and efficiently and then joining. Still created offense for us, but with a lot less risk, as the season went along."

It was a growth process on and off the ice for Verhoeff, who went from playing 63 regular-season and 11 playoff games for Victoria to 36 games this season, mostly on Fridays and Saturdays.

"The NCAA season starts a little bit later than the CHL, so you're getting a little antsy," he said. "You're kind of waiting for those games to start. But as the year goes on, you kind of get used to it. Getting that extra time in the gym, getting that extra time on recovery and different health things as well, making sure you're eating well, has been super beneficial to me this year. To have that time ... I mean, on the road, you're eating as well as you can in the CHL. You're trying to maintain weight and you're trying to maintain muscle mass, but I think it's just a little bit of that added bonus that you have at North Dakota."

Extra gym time and extra practice time are a staple of college hockey. But with only two games per week, the intensity of those practices was something he also had to become accustomed to.