Color of Hockey: Singh healthy, hopeful heading into 2026 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Rylan Singh, a defenseman with Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League, who is No. 201 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters ahead of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

Rylan Singh is looking forward to the 2026 NHL Draft, but he’s also taking the long view when it comes to his potential path to the League.

The 18-year-old defenseman with Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League had hoped to sparkle in his first year of draft eligibility and was No. 144 on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm ranking of North American skaters.

He was a standout performer at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game on Jan. 14 with a goal and an assist, playing with and against potential NHL draft first-round picks like Sault Ste. Marie defenseman Chase Reid, Brantford forward Caleb Malhotra, Saginaw forward Nikita Klepov and Windsor forward Ethan Belchetz.

“That was something that I wanted to be at at the start of the year and I kind of circled it on my calendar,” Singh said. “Whenever you're in an event like that, you always want to just play your best, and I think that’s what I did.”