2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 right wings

Here are NHL.com's top 10 right wings available for the 2026 draft.

1. Elton Hermansson, MoDo (SWE-2)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 5 (International skaters)

Hermansson (6-foot, 182 pounds) spent most of the season in Allsvenskan, the second-highest professional level of hockey in Sweden, and in 38 games he had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists). It was tied for the fourth-most points ever by an under-18 player in the league, behind William Nylander (27 points, 2013-14), Anton Frondell (25 points, 2024-25) and David Pastrnak (24 points, 2013-14).

Nylander and Los Angeles Kings forward Artemi Panarin are the two players Hermansson said he tries to pattern his game after.

"He has vision and patience and he's manipulating the defenders," Vuorinen said. "His skating is smooth and agile, and I feel these elements will make him a great NHL player."

2. Nikita Klepov, Saginaw (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 8 (North American skaters)

Klepov (6-foot, 180) led the Ontario Hockey League with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists) in 67 games. He's the first rookie to lead the league in scoring since Patrick Kane with London in 2006-07. Born in Deerfield Beach, Florida, he's the first United States-born player to lead the league in scoring since Jason Robertson with Niagara in 2018-19. Klepov also led OHL rookies in goals and assists and won the Hap Emms Award as the league's rookie of the year.

"Nikita Klepov grew on me every time I watched him," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He's explosive, shifty with elite hockey sense and skills. He has that nose for the net with an NHL release. He created some magic playing with smart players like (Egor) Barabanov. He’s a top-six guy at the next level, which we don’t say about too many players."

Klepov, who turns 18 on June 27, will play at Michigan State University next season.

3. Casey Mutryn, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 24 (North American skaters

Mutryn (6-3, 206) had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) and led the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 10 power-play goals in 62 games. That includes five points (two goals, three assists) in five games as captain for the United States at the World Under-18's.

"I think over the course of the year he proved he's one of these players that's going to play that power forward game and is going to find a role with a team," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "You could get a really sneaky good player later in the first round, potentially."

The 17-year-old is committed to play at Boston College next season, where one of his teammates will be his older brother, Teddy Mutryn, a San Jose Sharks prospect.