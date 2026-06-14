Reid moved down to take step up on way to 2026 NHL Draft

Defenseman, ranked No. 2 among North American skaters, regrouped after being released in USHL

Chase Reid look pass

© Bob Davies, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at defenseman Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League turned a difficult experience into a source of strength and fortitude in the most important season of his amateur hockey career.

It was just last season the right-shot defenseman was in the North American Hockey League with Bismarck, scoring 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 18 games, after being released by Waterloo of the United States Hockey League after playing just 10 games.
 
"Definitely the most humbling experience I've ever gone through; the most adversity I've ever had to go through in my life," Reid said. "Going to Waterloo, thinking I was going to be there all year no matter what. Thinking I had that spot pretty much earned already. And then getting there and getting scratched those first eight games of the season was really defeating on the mental side of my game."

It was then Reid looked to mom, dad, and his little brother for support.

"Getting sent down to the North American League was probably the best thing to ever happen to me," he said. "I really leaned into my faith with God and kept my circle tight and I found the people there for you through all of it. I got through it and it's only been up from there."

Chase Reid blue line

© Bob Davies, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL

He joined Sault Ste. Marie in December, 2024, from Bismarck.

"Boy do I ever remember when he came over," Sault Ste. Marie coach John Dean said. "I don't get a lot of eyes on these guys before they get here ... that's our general manager, Kyle Raftis. But I was prepped on what to expect and Kyle anticipated a very good offensive defenseman with the word 'potential' highlighted, and we knew he was going to be good for us.

"I just don't think we anticipated how quickly the impact this young man was going to have on our hockey club."

After getting 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 39 games in 2024-25, Reid has transformed himself into one of the finest 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defensemen on the board this season.

He ranked among the top 13 OHL defensemen in points (48), was fifth in goals (18) and tied for fourth in power-play goals (eight) in 45 games and is No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. He missed 23 games this season due to a right wrist injury.

"He's got an incredible belief in himself that comes from a very humble place," Dean said. "It's not a matter of arrogance; it's a matter of confidence. He knows the level of preparation he's put into his hockey game, but I think more it's his willingness to be coached, his willingness to fail and get right back on the horse and try again. I think with young hockey players, there's a level of intimidation early so failure on any given circumstance can really impact you in a negative way.

"I think with Chase, his ability to learn from mistakes and still go out there with a level of confidence that really is unmatched is how you become a good hockey player. We're all going to fall on our face. Chase is willing to do that and learn from it quickly and he rarely makes the same mistake twice."

Chase Reid head up

© Bob Davies, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL

He was a popular choice among all defensemen in the 2025-26 OHL Western Conference Coaches Poll, earning four top three finishes (No. 1 for best offensive defenseman; No. 2 for best defensive defenseman and best skater, and No. 3 for best shot).

"I think Chase proved himself as a pretty elite player and dominated in the OHL this year," said Brantford center Caleb Malhotra, No. 6 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. "His skating is probably his biggest (attribute). He's really elusive, really fast, especially on the blue line, very dynamic."

The 18-year-old right-handed shot (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) played a significant role for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, getting four points (two goals, two assists) and averaging 20:06 of ice time in five games. He was particularly effective when defenseman Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) missed two games with an upper-body injury.

"He was outstanding and you could see his growth and confidence grow game after game," U.S. assistant coach and Boston College coach Greg Brown said. "He's got all the tools, he's got size, mobility, plays with his head up, sees plays, anticipates. He checked all the boxes. It's not surprising to see him talked about as a high pick in this draft."

Reid saw more time on the power play and was a mainstay 5-on-5 in the absence of Hutson.

"At World Juniors, you saw another scenario where this young man gets thrown into the fire," Dean said. "He understands the magnitude of the stage, but his approach doesn't change. He really treats everything the same and I think that's a major strength. It doesn't suggest that he doesn't understand that things need to be different at certain levels but that preparing the same way every game is important and he just needs to be himself. I think that's why he shines so much. He's so good on these big stages."

Reid, who is committed to Michigan State University in 2026-27, said he's at his best when he's defending the right way and confidently leading the transition.

"I'm making good breakout passes, killing plays early, keeping a good gap in the neutral zone, and making sure that I'm physical," he said. "In the offensive zone I'm getting shots through from the blue line, skating, moving my feet when I have the puck and not standing still. All the little things are on point when things are clicking."

Reid, born in Pontiac, Michigan, had a message for any NHL club looking for an elite defenseman in this year's draft.

"I mean, you obviously have guys like Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg, who are forwards and very skilled, very dynamic, gifted players," Reid said. "But if you need a defenseman, you know who to call."

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