Reid moved down to take step up on way to 2026 NHL Draft

The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at defenseman Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League turned a difficult experience into a source of strength and fortitude in the most important season of his amateur hockey career.

It was just last season the right-shot defenseman was in the North American Hockey League with Bismarck, scoring 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 18 games, after being released by Waterloo of the United States Hockey League after playing just 10 games.



"Definitely the most humbling experience I've ever gone through; the most adversity I've ever had to go through in my life," Reid said. "Going to Waterloo, thinking I was going to be there all year no matter what. Thinking I had that spot pretty much earned already. And then getting there and getting scratched those first eight games of the season was really defeating on the mental side of my game."

It was then Reid looked to mom, dad, and his little brother for support.

"Getting sent down to the North American League was probably the best thing to ever happen to me," he said. "I really leaned into my faith with God and kept my circle tight and I found the people there for you through all of it. I got through it and it's only been up from there."