NHL Draft watch party ‘perfect event’ for McKenna’s hometown Yukon

When Gavin McKenna was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, fans at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse, Yukon went crazy.

“It was jubilant,” said Dan Johnson, a longtime friend of the McKenna family. “People were yelling and screaming and pretty happy.”

Johnson organized a watch party at the local ice rink in Whitehorse, McKenna’s hometown, to help celebrate the unique talent.

He said the event, which included mini stick games, a hardest shot competition, and more activities throughout the evening, was “perfect.”

“The one area was just pure chaos with kids playing mini sticks, hardest shot and accuracy shooting,” Johnson said. “It was a bit of controlled chaos. Great to see the kids and the families there.”

About 500 people showed up, based on Johnson’s headcount, including past and present local politicians and “old time hockey people.”

“It was true mix of the spectrum of Yukon hockey,” Johnson said. “For a lot of us it was pretty special. That rink holds a lot of good memories, and we just had another one.”​