The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at players passed over in the 2025 NHL Draft who could be selected this year. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Players on radar for 2026 NHL Draft passed over last year
Woo, Lefebvre, Orsulak among those who could be selected
© Randy Feere, Medicine Hat (WHL)
The emergence of Jonas Woo as a candidate for the 2026 NHL Draft was anything but accidental after the Medicine Hat defenseman entered the season with promise but little national attention.
After being passed over in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old right-handed shot has forced scouts to take a second look. He's one of several notable players passed over in the 2025 draft hoping for another shot.
"He's taken his offensive game to another level," NHL Central Scouting senior Western scout John Williams said. "I wouldn't be surprised if he was drafted this year, more so than last year. He's going to Arizona State next season, and he'll be a good player in college. He's going to get signed in three or four years anyway at some point, and it looks good when you check out the box scores every night and the player you drafted is leading his team or league in scoring."
Woo (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) is the younger brother of defenseman Jett Woo, who was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (No. 37) of the 2018 NHL Draft and is currently in the San Jose Sharks organization. Jonas led all Western Hockey League defensemen in assists (57) and points (86), and was second with 29 goals in 56 regular-season games. He finished tied for third with 10 power-play goals and was first with four short-handed goals.
"He played with a chip on his shoulder and was really good on specialty teams," Williams said. "If it wasn't for the suspensions he received, he would have probably scored 30-plus goals."
© Randy Feere, Medicine Hat (WHL)
Woo is a projected sixth- or seventh-round round pick, No. 179 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters and will play at Arizona State of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference in 2026-27. He was No. 156 on the final list a year ago when he had 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) in 57 games.
"This is your last chance to draft him because knowing the type of player he is, he's going to be a very coveted skater by the time he leaves Arizona State," Williams said.
Here are seven other players passed over in 2025 who could be drafted in 2026 (listed alphabetically):
Egor Barabanov, C, Saginaw (OHL)
Barabanov (6-0, 177), born in Saint Petersburg, Russia, ranked fourth in the Ontario Hockey League with 91 points (28 goals, 63 assists) in 68 regular-season games. The 19-year-old, passed over in the previous two NHL Drafts, is No. 43 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He played for Madison and Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League before joining Saginaw this season. Barabanov, who is committed to the University of Massachusetts next season, centered a very productive line with Nikita Klepov (No. 8 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters) and Dimian Zhilkin (2027 NHL Draft eligible).
"His best asset is his brain," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "I really like the way he thinks it, but also he has the talent and puck skills to make things happen. I don't think linemate Klepov (97 points; 37 goals, 60 assists) has the year he did without him; he makes the players he plays with better."
Tomas Galvas, D, Liberec (CZE)
The left-handed shot (5-10, 168) is No. 71 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters. He was passed over in the 2024 NHL Draft (No. 33 on final International rankings) and the 2025 draft (No. 51). Galvas had nine points (three goals, six assists) with a plus-7 rating in seven games for silver medalist Czechia at the 2026 World Junior Championship, earning his third straight medal at the tournament. The 20-year-old had 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 32 games for Liberec in Czechia's top division this season.
"I have no idea (why he hasn't been drafted)," Czechia National Junior coach Patrik Augusta said. "It's probably better to ask the NHL teams. I wasn't surprised the first year (2023) because his size was always a question, but last year, I thought somebody was going to take him in the later rounds and give him a chance. He doesn't speak English very well so that may be something against him, but he is a great player. He has nerves; goes out there and plays the same every night. Doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low. His second effort is phenomenal."
© Bruno Girard
Liam Lefebvre, C, Cape Breton (QMJHL)
The 19-year-old (6-3, 201), who was passed over last year, is No. 38 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He was No. 70 in the midterm rankings. Lefebvre scored 59 points (32 goals, 27 assists) in 59 games with Rimouski and Chicoutimi in 2025-26. He was acquired by Cape Breton in a trade with Chicoutimi on June 4. Lefebvre, a right-handed shot, had 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 25 games since the trade. He's committed to the University of Vermont in 2027-28.
"I think he came in more as an unknown having played prep hockey in the United States (at Trinity Pawling in New York)," Central Scouting's Senior Eastern Scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "His size, scoring ability and rugged play made him stand out from the get-go. He quickly became a go-to player for Rimouski and then Chicoutimi. I think he has all the tools to become a solid two-way pro. His skating continues to improve, and I think the fact he brings a physical, nasty element will make him an attractive player come draft day."
Ethan Mackenzie, D, Edmonton (WHL)
Mackenzie (6-1, 190), who was passed over the past two NHL drafts, is No. 62 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He finished ninth among WHL defensemen with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 59 games with the Oil Kings. The 19-year-old was No. 134 on Central Scouting's final ranking for the 2025 draft. Mackenzie is committed to the University of North Dakota in 2026-27. He had a strong performance for Canada at the 2026 WJC (five points; one goal, four assists), becoming part of the second power-play unit.
"Ethan is a versatile defender who impacts the game in multiple ways; he's a strong skater who can transport the puck and make plays off the rush, as well as create his own shots and generate offense from along the offensive blue line," Central Scouting's Tim Campbell said. "He's a smart, ultra-competitive, and a reliable defender who can be used effectively in all situations."
© Mark Peterson. Prince Albert (WHL)
Michal Orsulak, G, Prince Albert (WHL)
A right-handed catching goalie with a big pro presence (6-4, 224), Orsulak is No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies. The 18-year-old was No. 9 on Central Scouting's final ranking prior to the 2025 draft. Born in Pilsen, Czechia, Orsulak finished 28-4-4 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and four shutouts in 36 regular-season games. He went 13-6-1 with a 2.80 GAA and .895 save percentage in 20 WHL playoff games.
"He plays mostly at the top of the paint, challenges shooters smartly, has a good glove hand and he's got good command of his crease area," NHL Central Scouting's Al Jensen said. "He's quick to grab loose pucks near his skates and quick to butterfly to seal the ice and flare out the pads. The best NHL comparables are Anthony Storlarz and Logan Thompson."
Timofei Runtso, D, Victoria (WHL)
The 18-year-old (6-2, 197) is No. 48 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, moving five spots from No. 53 at the midterm rankings. Born in Los Angeles, Runtso had 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists) in 68 games with Victoria this season after scoring 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 53 games with St. Cloud in the North American Hockey League in 2024-25. The right-handed shot is committed to Miami University (Ohio) in 2026-27.
"He was a pleasant surprise for me," NHL Central Scouting's Senior Western Scout John Williams said. "He turned a lot of heads with his size and offensive ability. He was a player that improved over the course of the season. He's a rangy type of defenseman who showed very good offensive instincts. He benefited from some key losses to the Victoria blue line, so he got to play key minutes on both special teams."
Matias Vanhanen, LW, Everett (WHL)
Vanhanen (5-11, 180), 18, is No. 54 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters; he was No. 115 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 draft. He finished ninth in league scoring in his first WHL season with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in 62 games. Born in Nokia, Finland, Vanhanen was selected No. 31 by Everett in the 2025 WHL import draft and passed over in the 2025 draft. He had six points (all assists) for Finland at the 2026 WJC.
"He's such a smart player ... This season he showed how good he can be, especially playing with other good players," Williams said. "He thinks the game at an elite level and although undersized, is a very determined type of player. He's aggressive on the puck and wins a lot of battles. He's not the prettiest of skaters, but he's quick, wins a lot of races and is very good on the power play and dangerous on the penalty kill."
Vanhanen's sister, center Sanni Vanhanen, played for Ohio State University in 2025-26 and has represented Finland on the international stage numerous times including at the 2022 Winter Olympics (bronze medal) and 2026 Winter Olympics.