Players on radar for 2026 NHL Draft passed over last year

The emergence of Jonas Woo as a candidate for the 2026 NHL Draft was anything but accidental after the Medicine Hat defenseman entered the season with promise but little national attention.

After being passed over in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old right-handed shot has forced scouts to take a second look. He's one of several notable players passed over in the 2025 draft hoping for another shot.

"He's taken his offensive game to another level," NHL Central Scouting senior Western scout John Williams said. "I wouldn't be surprised if he was drafted this year, more so than last year. He's going to Arizona State next season, and he'll be a good player in college. He's going to get signed in three or four years anyway at some point, and it looks good when you check out the box scores every night and the player you drafted is leading his team or league in scoring."

Woo (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) is the younger brother of defenseman Jett Woo, who was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (No. 37) of the 2018 NHL Draft and is currently in the San Jose Sharks organization. Jonas led all Western Hockey League defensemen in assists (57) and points (86), and was second with 29 goals in 56 regular-season games. He finished tied for third with 10 power-play goals and was first with four short-handed goals.

"He played with a chip on his shoulder and was really good on specialty teams," Williams said. "If it wasn't for the suspensions he received, he would have probably scored 30-plus goals."