Cullen could be special player, Central Scouting tells 'NHL Draft Class'

Wyatt Cullen was one of several prospects from the NTDP, NCAA and high school that Pat Cullen discussed, among them Miami University center Ilia Morozov, NTDP forward Victor Plante and University of North Dakota defenseman Keaton Verhoeff.

"Physically he checks all the boxes," Cullen said of Verhoeff. "The size is there, the skating is there, the offensive skill is there, but he just became more well-rounded. If you're going to be a No. 1, No. 2 defenseman, you have to be reliable defensively as well, and I think college really helped him round out his game."

The show wraps up with a game of Fact or Fiction, with co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale sharing their feelings on several items of interest ahead of the draft, including what could happen with the San Jose Sharks and the No. 2 pick.

The "NHL Draft Class" podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available here and the NHL app.