'Welcome to the NHL' to return ahead of 2026 draft

NEW YORK – Welcome to the NHL presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink returns with exclusive access to the top prospects leading up to the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The special will premiere on Monday, June 22, at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 in the U.S. and at 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 360 in Canada. It will also air on NHL Network, NHL social channels and the NHL’s YouTube channel. View the trailer here.
The special follows top prospects Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Chase Reid and Caleb Malhotra in their hometowns as the NHL hopefuls prepare for Draft day and share their personal stories alongside their families. Cameras go behind-the-scenes at the NHL Scouting Combine where prospects Jaxon Cover, Wyatt Cullen, son of three-time Stanley Cup Champion Matt Cullen, and twins Markus and Liam Ruck endure the ultimate test of physical fitness. The episode also goes behind closed doors with team general managers and scouts, including a first look at the new Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka.