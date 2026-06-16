'Welcome to the NHL' to return ahead of 2026 draft

Five digital shorts featuring McKenna, Stenberg, Verhoeff, Reid and Malhotra will be available on the NHL’s YouTube channel on June 22. NHL social channels will feature exclusive content from the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, where dreams are realized. Fans can tune in to the podcast “NHL Draft Class” for in-depth coverage of the top prospects, or follow the conversation via the official hashtag #NHLDraft.

The NHL Draft returns to Buffalo for the first time in a decade with the Sabres set to host the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday, June 26 (Round 1: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 27 (Rounds 2-7: 11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet) at KeyBank Center. Limited tickets to the event are available for purchase here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

Last season’s “Welcome to the NHL: Meet the Prospects,” which followed 2025 top prospects including New York Islanders rookie and Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer and Philadelphia Flyers rookie Porter Martone ahead of Draft day, was nominated for a 2026 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Edited Sports Special. The 2022 edition of “Welcome to the NHL,” which chronicled the top prospects in the NHL Draft in Montreal, earned a 2023 Sports Emmy Award for Edited Event Coverage. Welcome to the NHL is executive produced by Steve Mayer, Craig Axelrod and Tim O’Brien for NHL Productions, which recently earned a 2026 Sports Emmy Award for 4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled.