2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen

There is no shortage of elite-level defensemen to be had in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The position might be the strongest of any. There are five blue liners projected to be chosen among the top 10 skaters, including an Olympian, a 17-year-old college freshman and a pair of 20-goal scorers from the Western Hockey League.

"It's unique, but it's very favorable for the clubs and for the NHL when you begin thinking these are going to be the next wave of players coming into the League," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "It will come down to a matter of choice. Is it the way (the NHL club) likes to play the game or what they like in their defensemen? Is there someone already in their lineup nearing the end of his career and could this new guy enter in two years to take his place and play those minutes, play those situations?

"All these defensemen are those type players that you really can help build your franchise around. It's going to be one of the best player buffets you're going to come across, so take the guy that you want."

The last time as many as five defensemen were chosen among the top 10 picks was in the 2012 NHL Draft, when eight were selected: Ryan Murray (No. 2, Columbus Blue Jackets), Griffin Reinhart (No. 4, New York Islanders), Morgan Rielly (No. 5, Toronto Maple Leafs), Hampus Lindholm (No. 6, Anaheim Ducks), Matt Dumba (No. 7, Minnesota Wild), Derrick Pouliot (No. 8, Pittsburgh Penguins), Jacob Trouba (No. 9, Winnipeg Jets), and Slater Koekkoek (No. 10, Tampa Bay Lightning).

Here are NHL.com's top 10 defensemen available for the 2026 NHL Draft: