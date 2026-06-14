The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible defensemen. Full draft coverage can be found here.
2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen
Reid, Smits, Carels among best prospects at position
© Bob Davies / North Dakota Athletics / Mark Peterson / Getty Images
There is no shortage of elite-level defensemen to be had in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
The position might be the strongest of any. There are five blue liners projected to be chosen among the top 10 skaters, including an Olympian, a 17-year-old college freshman and a pair of 20-goal scorers from the Western Hockey League.
"It's unique, but it's very favorable for the clubs and for the NHL when you begin thinking these are going to be the next wave of players coming into the League," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "It will come down to a matter of choice. Is it the way (the NHL club) likes to play the game or what they like in their defensemen? Is there someone already in their lineup nearing the end of his career and could this new guy enter in two years to take his place and play those minutes, play those situations?
"All these defensemen are those type players that you really can help build your franchise around. It's going to be one of the best player buffets you're going to come across, so take the guy that you want."
The last time as many as five defensemen were chosen among the top 10 picks was in the 2012 NHL Draft, when eight were selected: Ryan Murray (No. 2, Columbus Blue Jackets), Griffin Reinhart (No. 4, New York Islanders), Morgan Rielly (No. 5, Toronto Maple Leafs), Hampus Lindholm (No. 6, Anaheim Ducks), Matt Dumba (No. 7, Minnesota Wild), Derrick Pouliot (No. 8, Pittsburgh Penguins), Jacob Trouba (No. 9, Winnipeg Jets), and Slater Koekkoek (No. 10, Tampa Bay Lightning).
Here are NHL.com's top 10 defensemen available for the 2026 NHL Draft:
1. Chase Reid, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (North American skaters)
Reid (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) is considered one of the top defenders of this class because of his strong skating base, competitiveness, and growing confidence in all three zones. He consistently handled tough matchups, defended with pace and edge, and transitioned the puck cleanly under pressure. His blend of hockey sense and upward offensive progression give him top pair potential that NHL teams value early in the first round. Reid ranked 12th among OHL defensemen with 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and 20 power-play points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 45 regular-season games. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
2. Alberts Smits, Munchen (GER)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (International skaters)
The winner of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, which is presented annually "to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism." Smits (6-3, 209) exhibited poise and physical maturity beyond his years playing against men in Finland's Liiga and with Muchen in Germany's top division. He combines strong skating with reliable two-way play, defending well through gaps while making smart, efficient puck decisions. The 18-year-old left-hander was the youngest player at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had two assists in four games for Team Latvia while averaging 18:44 of ice time. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at World Juniors, leading Latvia in time on ice per game (23:40), and had four assists and averaged 21:47 of ice time for his country at the IIHF World Championship. Smits had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 38 games with Jukurit in Liiga before he was loaned to Munchen on Feb. 25. He had one assist in five regular season DEL games and six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 playoff games.
3. Carson Carels, Prince George (WHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 3 (North American skaters)
Carels stands out as a top defender because of his blend of size (6-2, 194), mobility, and decision making under pressure. He logs heavy minutes in all situations, moves the puck efficiently, and shows strong positional awareness that translates well to the pro game. Carels, who will attend the University of North Dakota in 2026-27, ranked tied for fourth among WHL defensemen with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) and was second with 32 power-play points (five goals, 27 assists) in 58 regular-season games with the Cougars. He had one assist in five games for bronze medal-winning Canada at the 2026 World Juniors.
4. Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota (NCAA)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 4 (North American skaters)
Verhoeff (6-4, 215) offers a pro-style frame, is a strong skater and discovered early success against older competition as the fourth-youngest player at the NCAA level. He plays with composure, closes gaps effectively, and can move the puck with confidence, projecting as a reliable two way option. The right-handed shot finished with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and was third on his team with 43 blocked shots in 36 games as a freshman at North Dakota. He had four assists in five games for Canada at World Juniors.
© Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips
5. Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert (WHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 5 (North American skaters)
Rudolph (6-2, 205), who may have the highest ceiling of any defenseman in this draft class, was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists), and first with 35 power-play points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 68 regular-season games. The right-handed shot brings a strong, two-way foundation, mobility, and ability to handle difficult minutes against top competition. He defends with confidence and physicality and moves the puck with purpose rather than forcing plays. He still has room to grow and develop into a dependable NHL defender who thrives in playoff style hockey.
6. Malte Gustafsson, HV71 (SWE)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 7 (International skaters)
Gustafsson (6-4, 203) is an exceptional skater for his size, most recognized for his poise under duress and ability to make the good first pass. He can quarterback a power play and knows how to use his long reach to disrupt an opposing rush. The 17-year-old had three assists, 16 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 11:02 of ice time in 27 games with HV71 in Sweden's top professional men's league. Gustafsson had five points (one goal, four assists), a plus-7 rating and led all tournament skaters in average ice time (24:13) in six games for gold medal-winning Sweden at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.
7. Tommy Bleyl, Moncton (QMJHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 17 (North American skaters)
Bleyl (5-11, 170) really shot up the rankings over the second half of the season due to his elite skating, spontaneous creativity and ability to drive offense from the back end despite not having a prototypical frame. The right-handed shot uses edgework, deception, and high end hockey sense to evade pressure and control play at a fast pace. Born in Schenectady, New York, he established Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League records for a rookie defenseman in assists (68) and points (81) in 63 games; he led the league with 42 power-play points (four goals, 38 assists). Gaston Therrien (Quebec) held the previous marks (60 assists, 77 points) set in 1977-78.
8. Ryan Lin, Vancouver (WHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 16 (North American skaters)
With elite hockey sense, dynamic skating, and creativity with the puck, the right-handed shot certainly has a lot to offer. Lin (5-11, 180) processes the game at a high pace, consistently making plays under pressure and can drive offense from the back end. He was 11th among WHL defensemen with 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) and also had three short-handed points (one goal, two assists) in 53 games with the Giants.
© Rob Wilton
9. Juho Piiparinen, Tappara (FIN)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 6 (International skaters)
The right-hand shot is considered a defensive-defenseman capable of shutting plays down and controlling the space in front of his net and along the boards. Piiparinen (6-2, 204), a fine skater with good edgework, had three assists and averaged 10:15 of ice time in 29 games with Tappara in Liiga. He had an assist, a plus-6 rating and averaged 13:27 of ice time in four games for Finland at the 2026 WJC.
10. Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 18 (North American skaters)
His combination of reliability, mobility, and steady projection make him an attractive first round option for teams seeking a dependable, modern-day NHL defenseman. Villeneuve (5-11, 164), a left-handed shot who will attend Boston University in 2026-27, is a deceptive and elusive skater in all directions. He controls play with strong puck-moving skills, can run a power play and has great escape capabilities. He scored 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) in 37 games this season.