Novotny's compete level, speed intriguing ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Adam Novotny won't ever forget the moment he became the youngest player to score a goal in the Czech Extraliga, the top professional men's league in Czechia.

He was doing what he does best, scoring off a rebound from the slot at the age of 15 years, 327 days, in his debut for Mountfield HK at Rytiri Kladno in October 2023.

"It was my first game in the top league in Czech, and it came against Jaromir Jagr's team," Novotny said. "He was not playing in the game, but I remember being surrounded by the veteran players and looking up and seeing [Jagr] standing in the bar ... it was so awesome.

"I think it was my sixth shift. I just saw (the) puck, shot it into the pad and then turned and I had a wide-open net. Tomas Plekanec, Kladno's captain, was even on the ice. It was something special; just awesome."

Plekanec, the former Montreal Canadiens forward, most recently served as an assistant coach for Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"After the game, we shook hands and he congratulated me," Novotny said of Plekanec.