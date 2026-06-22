2026 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Minnesota Wild

Top Priority: Center or goalie

First pick: No. 89

The situation: The Wild will make the first of their five selections late in the third round after trading their picks in the first round (to the Vancouver Canucks for Quinn Hughes) and second round (to the Nashville Predators for Gustav Nyquist). Addressing their center depth could be one option; their best prospect is Charlie Stramel, who they chose in the first round (No. 21) in the 2023 NHL Draft, and they also chose center Adam Benak in fourth round (No. 102) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Opting for a goalie also could be an option since they've only selected one, Chase Wutzke (2024, No. 142) since selecting Jesper Wallstedt in the first round (No. 20) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Possible fits: Dayne Beuker, C, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL); Filip Ruzicka, G, Brandon (WHL); Marek Sklenicka, G, Seattle (WHL)

Nashville Predators

Top Priority: Skilled forwards

First pick: No. 10

The situation: The Predators have fully stocked their prospect base with 26 selections the previous three years at the draft. Some of those players are starting to mature into NHL players, with forward Matthew Wood (2023, No. 15) tying for eighth among NHL rookies with 17 goals, and forward Brady Martin (2025, No. 5) earning a spot on the opening-night roster and playing three games before being returned to junior hockey. More could have an impact next season, among them defenseman Tanner Molendyk (2023, No. 24) and forward Aiden Fink (2023, No. 218). So where do they look with their first of 11 picks this year? It will be the first draft since Chris MacFarland was hired as general manager June 2 so the approach could be different than years past for the Predators and for MacFarland; during the three drafts he oversaw as GM of the Colorado Avalanche, the team made two first-round selections and 17 picks total. Adding a forward who can drive offense could be the preferred direction for the Predators, but with a well-rounded base of prospects, they could take the best player available regardless of position.

Possible fits: Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden (SWE); Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA); Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

St. Louis Blues

Top Priority: Center

First-round picks: No. 11, No. 15, No. 29

The situation: After making three picks at the 2025 draft, they'll make three in the first round this year, with 12 selections in all for incoming general manager Alexander Steen. In addition to their choice at No. 11, the Blues have No. 15, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Justin Faulk, and No. 29, which belonged to the Colorado Avalanche and was acquired from the New York Islanders for forward Brayden Schenn. Finding a young center who could play in the top six could be the direction they go with their first selection. But with as many picks as they have, the Blues are in position to take some big swings if there's a player they feel strongly about.

Possible fits: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL); Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA); Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (FIN)