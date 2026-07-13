2026 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract.

More could sign as we make our way toward the 2026-27 season.

Here is a look at which players have signed and the status of the others:

1. Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Signed entry-level contract July 3. Expected to play for Maple Leafs

2. Ivar Stenberg, LW, San Jose Sharks

Signed entry-level contract July 2. Expected to play for Sharks

3. Caleb Malhotra, C, Vancouver Canucks (unsigned)

Will play for Boston University

4. Daxon Rudolph, D, Buffalo Sabres (unsigned)

Will play for University of Denver this season

5. Alberts Smits, D, New York Rangers (unsigned)

Could play for Rangers or Jukurit in Liiga, the top league in Finland

6. Carson Carels, D, Calgary Flames (unsigned)

Will play for University of North Dakota

7. Chase Reid, D, Seattle Kraken (unsigned)

Will play for Michigan State

8. Viggo Bjorck, C, Winnipeg Jets

Signed entry-level contract July 13. Could play for Jets, Manitoba of the AHL or be returned to Djurgarden in the SHL

9. Keaton Verhoeff, D, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)

Will play for University of North Dakota

10. Wyatt Cullen, LW, Nashville Predators (unsigned)

Will play for University of Minnesota

11. Tynan Lawrence, C, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)

Will play for Boston University

12. Alexander Command, C, New Jersey Devils (unsigned)

Will play for Orebro in the SHL

13. Malte Gustafsson, D, New York Islanders (unsigned)

Will play for HV71 in the SHL

14. Oscar Hemming, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (unsigned)

Will play for Boston College

15. Nikita Klepov, RW, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)

Will play for Michigan State

16. Maddox Dagenais, C, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)

Will play for Quebec of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

17. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Utah Mammoth (unsigned)

Will play for Michigan State

18. Oliver Suvanto, C, Washington Capitals (unsigned)

Will play for Tappara in Liiga

19. Elton Hermansson, RW, Los Angeles Kings (unsigned)

Will play for MoDo in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division

20. Ilia Morozov, C, Buffalo Sabres (unsigned)

Will play for Miami University

21. Ryan Lin, D, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)

Will play for University of Denver

22. Liam Ruck, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (unsigned)

Will play for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League

23. JP Hurlbert, LW, Detroit Red Wings (unsigned)

Will play for University of Michigan

24. Adam Novotny, LW, Vancouver Canucks (unsigned)

Will play for Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League

25. Jonas Lagerberg Hoen, RW, Ottawa Senators (unsigned)

Will play for Leksand in Allsvenskan

26. Gleb Pugachyov, RW, Montreal Canadiens (unsigned)

Will play for Nizhny Novgorod in the Kontinental Hockey League

27. Maksim Sokolovskii, D, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)

Will play for London of the OHL

28. Marcus Nordmark, LW, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)

Will play for Djurgarden in the SHL

29. Juho Piiparinen, D, Vegas Golden Knights (unsigned)

Will play for Tappara in Liiga

30. Jack Hextall, C, Calgary Flames (unsigned)

Will play for Michigan State

31. Thomas Bleyl, D, Nashville Predators (unsigned)

Will play for Michigan State

32. Jaxon Cover, RW, Ottawa Senators (unsigned)

Will play for London of the OHL