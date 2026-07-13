2026 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract.
More could sign as we make our way toward the 2026-27 season.
Here is a look at which players have signed and the status of the others:
1. Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Signed entry-level contract July 3. Expected to play for Maple Leafs
2. Ivar Stenberg, LW, San Jose Sharks
Signed entry-level contract July 2. Expected to play for Sharks
3. Caleb Malhotra, C, Vancouver Canucks (unsigned)
Will play for Boston University
4. Daxon Rudolph, D, Buffalo Sabres (unsigned)
Will play for University of Denver this season
5. Alberts Smits, D, New York Rangers (unsigned)
Could play for Rangers or Jukurit in Liiga, the top league in Finland
6. Carson Carels, D, Calgary Flames (unsigned)
Will play for University of North Dakota
7. Chase Reid, D, Seattle Kraken (unsigned)
Will play for Michigan State
8. Viggo Bjorck, C, Winnipeg Jets
Signed entry-level contract July 13. Could play for Jets, Manitoba of the AHL or be returned to Djurgarden in the SHL
9. Keaton Verhoeff, D, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)
Will play for University of North Dakota
10. Wyatt Cullen, LW, Nashville Predators (unsigned)
Will play for University of Minnesota
11. Tynan Lawrence, C, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)
Will play for Boston University
12. Alexander Command, C, New Jersey Devils (unsigned)
Will play for Orebro in the SHL
13. Malte Gustafsson, D, New York Islanders (unsigned)
Will play for HV71 in the SHL
14. Oscar Hemming, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (unsigned)
Will play for Boston College
15. Nikita Klepov, RW, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)
Will play for Michigan State
16. Maddox Dagenais, C, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)
Will play for Quebec of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League
17. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Utah Mammoth (unsigned)
Will play for Michigan State
18. Oliver Suvanto, C, Washington Capitals (unsigned)
Will play for Tappara in Liiga
19. Elton Hermansson, RW, Los Angeles Kings (unsigned)
Will play for MoDo in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division
20. Ilia Morozov, C, Buffalo Sabres (unsigned)
Will play for Miami University
21. Ryan Lin, D, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)
Will play for University of Denver
22. Liam Ruck, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (unsigned)
Will play for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League
23. JP Hurlbert, LW, Detroit Red Wings (unsigned)
Will play for University of Michigan
24. Adam Novotny, LW, Vancouver Canucks (unsigned)
Will play for Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League
25. Jonas Lagerberg Hoen, RW, Ottawa Senators (unsigned)
Will play for Leksand in Allsvenskan
26. Gleb Pugachyov, RW, Montreal Canadiens (unsigned)
Will play for Nizhny Novgorod in the Kontinental Hockey League
27. Maksim Sokolovskii, D, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)
Will play for London of the OHL
28. Marcus Nordmark, LW, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)
Will play for Djurgarden in the SHL
29. Juho Piiparinen, D, Vegas Golden Knights (unsigned)
Will play for Tappara in Liiga
30. Jack Hextall, C, Calgary Flames (unsigned)
Will play for Michigan State
31. Thomas Bleyl, D, Nashville Predators (unsigned)
Will play for Michigan State
32. Jaxon Cover, RW, Ottawa Senators (unsigned)
Will play for London of the OHL