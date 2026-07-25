World Junior Summer Showcase marks 1st step on road to 2027 World Juniors

WINDSOR, Ontario -- The road to the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship begins this week at WFCU Centre when many of the world's top under-20 prospects from four countries gather for the annual World Junior Summer Showcase.

Players from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland will get together for practices and scrimmages from Sunday to Aug. 1 in the first step toward selecting their teams for the tournament, scheduled for Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2027, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Canada, which won a bronze medal at the 2026 WJC, has invited 14 players chosen in the first round of the NHL draft: defensemen Carson Carels (No. 6, Calgary Flames, 2026), Ryan Lin (San Jose Sharks, No. 21, 2026), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators, No. 21, 2025), Daxon Rudolph (Buffalo Sabres, No. 4, 2026), Jackson Smith (No. 14, Columbus Blue Jackets, 2025), and Keaton Verhoeff (No. 9, San Jose Sharks, 2026), and forwards Ethan Belchetz (Utah Mammoth, No. 17, 2026), Braedon Cootes (Vancouver Canucks, No. 15, 2025), Caleb Desnoyers (Utah Mammoth, No. 4, 2025), Tynan Lawrence (St. Louis Blues, No. 11, 2026), Caleb Malhotra (Vancouver Canucks, No. 3, 2026), Brady Martin (Nashville Predators, No. 5, 2025), Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers, No. 12, 2025), and Cole Reschny (Calgary Flames, No. 18, 2025).

Gavin McKenna, selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, is eligible to play in the 2027 WJC but was not invited to the camp. The 18-year-old was second among all players at the 2026 WJC with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games, and scored one goal in five games at the 2025 WJC. Additionally, defenseman Landon DuPont, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL Draft who will play for the University of Michigan this season, wasn't invited since he'll be representing Canada at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton from Aug. 3-8. He still could be added to the team when it is announced in December.

Carels and Verhoeff are two of eight players from the 2026 WJC that will be at the camp, along with goalie Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators), Reid, Cootes, Desnoyers, Martin and Reschny.

Also attending the showcase is forward Dimian Zhilkin, a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old right wing had 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games last season with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

"This is an important opportunity for our staff to evaluate a talented group of players against top international competition while continuing to build our identity as a team," Canada national junior team general manager Alan Millar said. "We're looking forward to seeing this group compete and bringing this showcase to Windsor in front of passionate Canadian hockey fans."

The United States looks to return to the medal stand after finishing fifth at the 2026 WJC. It had won back-to-back gold medals in 2024 and 2025.

The U.S. will have 47 players at the WJSS. Among them are nine first-round NHL draft picks: forwards Wyatt Cullen (Nashville Predators, No. 10, 2026), Jack Hextall (Calgary Flames, No. 24, 2026), William Horcoff (Pittsburgh Penguins, No. 24, 2025), J.P. Hurlbert (Detroit Red Wings, No. 23, 2026), Cullen Potter (Flames, No. 32, 2025) and Mason West (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 29, 2025), and defensemen Henry Brzustewicz (Los Angeles Kings, No. 31, 2025), Chase Reid (Seattle Kraken, No. 7, 2026), and Tommy Bleyl (Predators, No. 31, 2026).

Chase Reid led U.S. defensemen at the tournament with two goals and tied for the lead with Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) with four points while averaging 20:06 of ice time in five games at the 2026 WJC.

USA Hockey will divide the players into two teams, USA White and USA Blue, for evaluation purposes. Adam Nightingale of Michigan State University, who will coach the U.S. team, said cuts will be made before the conclusion of the WJSS.

The U.S. has earned a medal in eight of the past 11 World Junior events, the best stretch in the history of the country.

"As coach, your No. 1 responsibility, I think, is to make it a team, unify it, and we've reached out to the kids and communicated that with them," Nightingale said. "I think the best thing we can do is make sure the guys know everything's earned and it starts with us having a good camp. I think that's one of the hardest things to do, and especially with the age of social media and your brand and all this stuff ... that's what makes hockey so much fun because it's a team sport.

"Everyone's got to earn their spot, whether you're a returner, a new guy, played in the OHL (Ontario Hockey League), college, North America, it doesn't matter. We're going to take the best guys."

Sweden, which won its third gold medal after a 4-2 win against Czechia in the championship game at the 2026 WJC, will have a roster that includes four first-round NHL draft selections: forwards Alexander Command (New Jersey Devils, No. 12, 2026), Elton Hermansson (Los Angeles Kings, No. 19, 2026), Marcus Nordmark (Anaheim Ducks, No. 28, 2026), and defenseman Malte Gustafsson (New York Islanders, No. 13, 2026). Magnus Havelid returns as coach.

Finland will have seven NHL-drafted players on the roster: goalie Jusso Ainasto (Toronto Maple Leafs, No. 85, 2026), defensemen Samu Alalauri (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 66, 2026), Max Laatikainen (Philadelphia Flyers, No. 213, 2026), and Vertti Svensk (Los Angeles Kings, No. 145, 2026), and forwards Noel Pakarinen (Vegas Golden Knights, No. 207, 2026), Anttoni Uronen (Columbus Blue Jackets, No. 182, 2026), and Vilho Vanhatalo (Florida Panthers, No. 168, 2026).

Laatikainen, 17, chosen in the seventh round by the Flyers, was the youngest player in the 2026 draft class; he won't turn 18 until Sept. 14. Goalie Patrik Kerkola (2027 draft eligible) is the only returning player for Finland after serving as the No. 3 goalie at the 2026 WJC.

Ville Mantymaa will coach Finland. He was an assistant at the 2026 WJC, when Finland finished fourth.

The 2027 World Juniors will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. Group A consists of Canada, Czechia, Latvia, Norway and Switzerland and will play its preliminary round games at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Group B features Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden and the U.S., with its the preliminary round games at Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer.

WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER SHOWCASE ROSTERS

USA WHITE

Coach: Adam Nightingale

GOALIES: Ryder Fetterolf, Penn State, NCAA (Carolina Hurricanes); Xavier Wendt, Tri-City, WHL (2027 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Carter Amico, Boston University, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Asher Barnett, Michigan, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); Sean Barnhill, Michigan State, NCAA (New York Rangers); Nicholas Bogas, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (St. Louis Blues); Henry Brzustewicz, London, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Landon Nycz, Massachusetts, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Chase Reid, Michigan State, NCAA (Seattle Kraken); Luke Schairer, Peterborough, OHL (St. Louis Blues)

FORWARDS: Michael Berchild, Denver, NCAA (Carolina Hurricanes); Wyatt Cullen, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Conrad Fondrk, Boston University, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Medicine Hat, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Jack Hextall, Michigan State, NCAA (Calgary Flames); JP Hurlbert, Michigan, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Jacob Kvasnicka, Minnesota, NCAA (New York Islanders); Sammy Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (2027 draft eligible); Victor Plante, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Carter Sanderson, Calgary, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins); Brent Solomon, Wisconsin, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Logan Stuart, Lethbridge, WHL (Washington Capitals)

USA BLUE

Coach: Adam Nightingale

GOALIES: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Ryan Cameron, Sioux Falls, USHL (Edmonton Oilers); Brady Knowling, Saginaw, OHL (San Jose Sharks)

DEFENSEMEN: Tommy Bleyl, Michigan State, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Blake Fiddler, Denver, NCAA (Seattle Kraken); Maceo Phillips, Medicine Hat, WHL (Calgary Flames); Jacob Rombach, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Timofei Runtso, Miami, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Drew Schock, Michigan, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Charlton Trethewey, Boston University, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Odin Vauhkonen, Victoria, WHL (2027 draft eligible)

FORWARDS: Richard Gallant, Harvard, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Jamie Glance, Saint John, QMJHL (2027 draft eligible); Mason Moe, Minnesota, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); John Mooney, Minnesota, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Jack Murtagh, Boston University (Philadelphia Flyers); Teddy Mutryn, Boston College, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Casey Mutryn, Boston College, NCAA (Seattle Kraken); Brooks Rogowski, Oshawa, OHL (Vancouver Canucks); Cooper Simpson, North Dakota, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Mason West, Michigan State, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Calgary Flames)

CANADA

Coach: Misha Donskov

GOALIES: Lucas Beckman, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Ottawa Senators); Jack Ivankovic, Michigan, NCAA (Nashville Predators); William Lacelle, Nebraska-Omaha, NCAA (2027 draft eligible); Samuel Meloche, Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL (Buffalo Sabres)

DEFENSEMEN: Carson Carels, North Dakota, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Alex Huang, Harvard, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Ryan Lin, Denver, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Brek Liske, Everett, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Charlie Morrison, Quebec, QMJHL (New York Rangers); Cameron Reid, Michigan, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Daxon Rudolph, Denver, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Jackson Smith, Penn State, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Xavier Villeneuve, Boston University, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

FORWARDS: Ethan Belchetz, Michigan State, NCAA (Utah Mammoth); Shea Busch, Penn State, NCAA (Florida Panthers); Braeden Cootes, Seattle, WHL (Vancouver Canucks); Ethan Czata, Niagara, OHL (Tampa Bay Lightning); Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton, QMJHL (Utah Mammoth); Chase Harrington, Spokane, WHL (Calgary Flames); Tyler Hopkins, Guelph, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs); Tommy Lafreniere, Western Michigan, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); Tynan Lawrence, Boston University, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Jimmy Lombardi, Flint, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Caleb Malhotra, Boston University, NCAA (Vancouver Canucks); Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Nashville Predators); Jack Nesbitt, Michigan, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); *Jake O'Brien, Brantford, OHL (Seattle Kraken); Cole Reschny, North Dakota, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Cameron Schmidt, Seattle, WHL (Dallas Stars); Philippe Veilleux, Val-d'Or, QMJHL (2027 draft eligible); Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw, OHL (2027 draft eligible)

*- invited but unable to attend

SWEDEN

Coach: Magnus Havelid

GOALIES: Mans Goos, Karlskoga, SWE-2 (Dallas Stars); Isak Sorqvist, Vimmerby, SWE-2 (2027 draft eligible); Kevin Tornblom, Orebro Jr., SWE-JR (2027 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Axel Brongel-Larsson, Youngstown, USHL (2027 draft eligible); Linus Funck, London, OHL (Colorado Avalanche); Malte Gustafsson, HV71, SWE (New York Islanders); William Hakansson, Lulea, SWE (Carolina Hurricanes); Theodor Hallquisth, Orebro, SWE (Minnesota Wild); Rocky Langvardt, Leksand, SWE-2 (2027 draft eligible); Ola Palme, Vaxjo Jr., SWE-JR (Seattle Kraken); Oliwer Sjostrom, Lulea, SWE (2027 draft eligible)

FORWARDS: Morgan Anderberg, Vaxjo, SWE (Tampa Bay Lightning); Alexander Command, Orebro, SWE (New Jersey Devils); Filip Ekberg, Ottawa, OHL (Carolina Hurricanes); Milton Gastrin, Brynas, SWE (Washington Capitals); Elton Hermansson, MoDo, SWE-2 (Los Angeles Kings); Jakob Ihs Wozniak, Lulea, SWE (Vegas Golden Knights); Torkel Jennersjo, Massachusetts, NCAA (2027 draft eligible); Viktor Klingsell, Kalmar, SWE-2 (Winnipeg Jets); Loke Krantz, Linkoping, SWE (Seattle Kraken); Eric Nilson, Michigan State, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Isac Nilsson, Malmo, SWE (2027 draft eligible); Marcus Nordmark, Djurgarden, SWE (Anaheim Ducks); Melvin Novotny, Massachusetts, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Theo Stockselius, Djurgarden, SWE (Calgary Flames)

FINLAND

Coach: Ville Mantymaa

GOALIES: Juuso Ainasto, Jokerit Jr., FIN-JR (Toronto Maple Leafs); Patrik Kerkola, KalPa, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Jester Rossi, Jokipojat, FIN-2 (2027 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Samu Alalauri, Massachusetts, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Ilari Kapanen, Brandon, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Jesper Kotajarvi, KalPa, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Max Laatikainen, Sport, FIN (Philadelphia Flyers); Veeti Ruotsalainen, Karpat, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Julius Saari, Erie, OHL (2027 draft eligible); Ossi Sippola, HIFK Jr., FIN-JR (2027 draft eligible); Vertti Svensk, SaiPa, FIN (Los Angeles Kings)

FORWARDS: Taavi Aarvala, Jokerit Jr., FIN-JR (2027 draft eligible); Rasmus Kamarainen, Moose Jaw, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Aapo Katavisto, Northern Michigan, NCAA (2027 draft eligible); Juho Kuisma, Sioux City, USHL (2027 draft eligible); Jiko Laitinen, Ilves, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Ilari Makinen, HPK, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Eetu Orpana, Dubuque, USHL (2027 draft eligible); Noel Pakarinen, Penticton, WHL (Vegas Golden Knights); Jesse Parssinen, TPS, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Jere Somervuori, HIFK, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Anttoni Uronen, HIFK, FIN (Columbus Blue Jackets); Vilho Vanhatalo, Tappara, FIN (Florida Panthers); Aapo Vanninen, Lukko, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Jeremi Virtanen, TPS, FIN (2027 draft eligible)