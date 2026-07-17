Fantasy projection for McKenna with Maple Leafs in 2026-27

Fantasy draft range for McKenna

The Toronto Maple Leafs selected forward Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, giving him a chance to make an immediate impact alongside the team’s elite offensive talent. McKenna is ranked among NHL.com’s top 100 overall for standard fantasy redraft leagues ahead of his rookie season.

The Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season for the first time since 2016 and have not won a championship since 1967 but have renewed optimism with the additions of McKenna, defenseman Darren Raddysh (acquired from Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19 after signing eight-year contract) and hiring of new coach Jim Hiller on June 17.

During his freshman season at Penn State, the 18-year-old McKenna was tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games during the 2025-26 season. McKenna had an outstanding finish with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games following the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship; McKenna finished second in points at the WJC (14 in seven games) as Canada won the bronze medal.

It’s worth noting McKenna had 18 points in 16 Western Hockey League games for Medicine Hat as a 15-year-old and 97 points in 61 games during his first full season at 16 years old. He also had 173 points over 76 combined regular-season, playoff and Memorial Cup games during the 2024-25 season prior to playing his NCAA season.

McKenna, who will turn 19 years old on Dec. 20, is the second-highest rookie in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings for 2026-27, slightly behind Porter Martone of the Philadelphia Flyers. McKenna is ranked fourth among Maple Leafs skaters in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings and one of six Toronto players in the top 100 overall:

17. Auston Matthews, F

44. William Nylander, F

53. Darren Raddysh, D

81. Gavin McKenna, F

82. John Tavares, F

100. Matthew Knies, F

Martone, the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had 15 points (six goals, nine assists), 55 shots on goal and 49 hits in 19 games this season (regular season and playoffs combined), giving him potentially rare category coverage over a full season. But although Martone may finish higher in standard fantasy leagues, McKenna is arguably the front-runner for the Calder Trophy next season.