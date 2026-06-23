The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET on NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at needs for teams in the Atlantic Division. Full draft coverage can be found here.
2026 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs
Maple Leafs could select McKenna with No. 1 pick; Panthers seek high-level talent at No. 9
© Megan Smarkusky
The 2026 NHL Draft provides an opportunity for teams to strengthen positions of need with young talent.
Here are what Atlantic Division teams could be looking to do at the draft (listed in alphabetical order):
BOSTON BRUINS
Top priority: Defense
First pick: No. 23
The situation: The Bruins lost in the Eastern Conference First Round to the Buffalo Sabres in six games after failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024-25. Boston lacks a high-end defensive prospect, particularly one who can move the puck. There is no clear top pair or impact defense prospects, and recent drafts have focused heavily on centers (James Hagens, 2025 NHL Draft; Dean Letourneau, 2024 NHL Draft; Matthew Poitras, 2022 NHL Draft; William Moore, 2025 draft). Many of their current defensive prospects lean toward size and physical play (Ellliott Groenewold, 6-2, 215; Frederic Brunet, 6-2, 199). As the NHL continues to emphasize speed and puck movement, this gap is becoming increasingly significant. The Bruins' secondary need could be identifying skilled, fast wingers who can finish plays and complement their young centers. Boston has eight selections, including three in the fourth round.
Possible fits: Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL); Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL); Elton Hermansson, RW, MODO (SWE-2)
BUFFALO SABRES
Top priority: Wingers
First pick: No. 20
The situation: The Sabres were eliminated from the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round in their first postseason appearance in 15 seasons. Buffalo doesn't need more centers or big defensemen nearly as badly as it needs a difference-making winger in the pipeline, which is strongest at defense (Radim Mrtka, Adam Kleber, Vsevolod Komarov, Maxim Strbak) and center (Konsta Helenius, Anton Wahlberg). Right wing Isak Rosen (2021 NHL Draft, No. 14) is the best pure wing in the system, and right wing Brodie Ziemer (2023 NHL Draft, No. 45) could be a steal in the second round. Right wing Alex Tuch can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and center Peyton Krebs and left wing Zach Benson are impending restricted free agents, so some tough decisions need to be made. The Sabres have four picks, including No. 20, which they acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks for forward Michael Kesselring and the No. 27 pick in the 2026 draft on June 17.
Possible fits: Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL); Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgarden Jr. (SWE); J.P. Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL)
DETROIT RED WINGS
Top Priority: Defenseman depth
First pick: No. 47
The situation: Detroit failed to qualify for the playoffs for the 10th straight season, extending the longest drought in their 100-year history. They qualified for the playoffs for 25 straight seasons from 1990-91 through 2015-16. Young players held significant roles and gained valuable experience in the NHL, including forward Marco Kasper (22), defensemen Axel Sandin-Pellikka (21), Simon Edvinsson (23) and Emmitt Finnie (20). Two prospects won major NCAA awards: Minnesota Duluth forward Max Plante, selected in the second round (No. 47) of the 2024 draft, won the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's college hockey player. Trey Augustine (2023 draft, No. 41) of Michigan State won the Mike Richter Award as the top men’s goalie. The Red Wings pipeline could use a defenseman with real top-four upside. A secondary need is a true high-end scoring forward, especially a winger with top-line upside. Detroit has six draft picks, but none in the first or fourth round.
Possible fits: Jakub Vanecek, D, Tri-City (WHL); Charlie Morrison, D, Quebec (QMJHL); Brek Liske, D, Everett (WHL)
FLORIDA PANTHERS
Top Priority: Best player available
First pick: No. 40
The situation: The Panthers failed to qualify for the postseason after winning the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, and injuries played a major part. Captain Aleksander Barkov injured his right knee in training camp, necessitating surgery on his ACL and MCL and keeping him out for the season. Forward Matthew Tkachuk missed the first 47 games of 2025-26 after offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor and sports hernia. Florida had made the playoffs every season since 2018-19, and there's no reason to believe it won't return next season when healthy. With the Panthers acquiring Matthew’s brother, Brady Tkachuk, in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on June 21, they will likely be taking a best-player-available approach. They have six picks, including two in the second round and none in the third round.
Possible fits: Nikita Shcherbakov, D, UFA Jr. (RUS-Jr.); Egor Barabanov, C, Saginaw (OHL); Victor Plante, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Top priority: Defensemen
First pick: No. 28
The situation: The Canadiens qualified for playoffs for the second straight season but were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in five games. Montreal has eight picks in the draft, including two in the fourth round. It has a stockpile of good, young players not only in the lineup (defenseman Lane Hutson, forwards Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky and goalie Jacob Fowler) but within the pipeline with centers Michael Hage (2024 draft, No. 21) and Owen Beck (2022 draft, No. 33), and defensemen David Reinbacher (2023 draft, No. 5) and Adam Engstrom (2022 draft, No. 92). The Canadiens don't have glaring holes but should prioritize defense and elite offensive upside to complement one of the NHL's deepest and most well-rounded prospect pools. Despite strong overall depth on the blue line, there is a limited number of high-end right-handed defense prospects with top-four upside, Reinbacher being the exception.
Possible fits: Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (FIN); Adam Goljer, D, Trencin (SVK); Brek Liske, D, Everett (WHL)
OTTAWA SENATORS
Top priority: Depth at all positions
First pick: No. 9
The situation: The Senators were eliminated from the playoffs by the Hurricanes in four straight games in the Eastern Conference First Round. They acquired two additional first-round picks (No. 9, No. 25) in a trade with the Florida Panthers for forward Brady Tkachuk on June 21. Overall prospect depth is a concern beyond a small group of players such as defensemen Carter Yakemchuk (2024 draft, No. 7) and Logan Hensler (2025 draft, No. 23) and center Stephen Halliday (2022 draft, No. 104). The system could use long-term NHL contributors, and its focus should be adding high-end offensive skill, targeting players with legitimate top-six potential to restock a shallow system. Ottawa has nine picks, including three in the first round (also No. 32) and three in the third round.
Possible fits: Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver (WHL); Gleb Pugachyov, RW, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (RUS-Jr.); Jaxon Cover, RW, London (OHL)
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Top Priority: Defensemen
First pick: No. 58
The situation: The Lightning were eliminated by the Canadiens in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round, the fourth consecutive season Tampa Bay failed to advance past the opening round. The Lightning might prioritize best player available, focusing on top-end skill and overall pipeline depth, rather than targeting any single position. The top players in the prospect cupboard are all forwards: Centers Conor Geekie (Trade, Utah Mammoth on June 29, 2024), Sam O'Reilly (Trade, Edmonton Oilers on July 8, 2025), Benjamin Rautiainen (2025 draft, No. 108) and Dylan Duke (2021 draft, No. 126) and right wing Ethan Gauthier (2023 draft, No. 37). It's possible the team focuses on adding more defensive depth since there's a lack of NHL-ready or high-upside blueliners in the pipeline, particularly those who can move the puck and contribute offensively at a high level.
Possible fits: Charlie Morrison, D, Quebec (QMJHL); Maksim Sokolovskii, D, London (OHL); Jakub Vanecek, D, Tri-City (WHL)
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Top priority: Impact player
First pick: No. 1
The situation: Toronto failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Maple Leafs hired general manager John Chayka to replace Brad Treliving, and Mats Sundin was hired as senior executive adviser of hockey operations, on May 3. Chayka fired coach Craig Berube on May 13 and hired Jim Hiller as his replacement on June 17. High-end forward talent is the clearest need; outside of Easton Cowan, who had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games as a rookie this season, the system lacks prospects with top-line offensive upside. The chances of Toronto getting that player are very good after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. The Maple Leafs chose forward Auston Matthews No. 1 in the 2016 NHL Draft and forward Wendel Clark with the top selection in the 1985 NHL Draft. Toronto (32-36-14), which finished 28th in the NHL, could use the No. 1 pick to take left wing Gavin McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) of Penn State University. McKenna was No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. Toronto director of amateur scouting Mark Leach will oversee seven picks in the draft, two in the third round and none in the seventh.
Possible fits: Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA); Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SWE); Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)