2026 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Top priority: Defensemen

First pick: No. 28

The situation: The Canadiens qualified for playoffs for the second straight season but were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in five games. Montreal has eight picks in the draft, including two in the fourth round. It has a stockpile of good, young players not only in the lineup (defenseman Lane Hutson, forwards Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky and goalie Jacob Fowler) but within the pipeline with centers Michael Hage (2024 draft, No. 21) and Owen Beck (2022 draft, No. 33), and defensemen David Reinbacher (2023 draft, No. 5) and Adam Engstrom (2022 draft, No. 92). The Canadiens don't have glaring holes but should prioritize defense and elite offensive upside to complement one of the NHL's deepest and most well-rounded prospect pools. Despite strong overall depth on the blue line, there is a limited number of high-end right-handed defense prospects with top-four upside, Reinbacher being the exception.

Possible fits: Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (FIN); Adam Goljer, D, Trencin (SVK); Brek Liske, D, Everett (WHL)

OTTAWA SENATORS

Top priority: Depth at all positions

First pick: No. 9

The situation: The Senators were eliminated from the playoffs by the Hurricanes in four straight games in the Eastern Conference First Round. They acquired two additional first-round picks (No. 9, No. 25) in a trade with the Florida Panthers for forward Brady Tkachuk on June 21. Overall prospect depth is a concern beyond a small group of players such as defensemen Carter Yakemchuk (2024 draft, No. 7) and Logan Hensler (2025 draft, No. 23) and center Stephen Halliday (2022 draft, No. 104). The system could use long-term NHL contributors, and its focus should be adding high-end offensive skill, targeting players with legitimate top-six potential to restock a shallow system. Ottawa has nine picks, including three in the first round (also No. 32) and three in the third round.

Possible fits: Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver (WHL); Gleb Pugachyov, RW, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (RUS-Jr.); Jaxon Cover, RW, London (OHL)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Top Priority: Defensemen

First pick: No. 58

The situation: The Lightning were eliminated by the Canadiens in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round, the fourth consecutive season Tampa Bay failed to advance past the opening round. The Lightning might prioritize best player available, focusing on top-end skill and overall pipeline depth, rather than targeting any single position. The top players in the prospect cupboard are all forwards: Centers Conor Geekie (Trade, Utah Mammoth on June 29, 2024), Sam O'Reilly (Trade, Edmonton Oilers on July 8, 2025), Benjamin Rautiainen (2025 draft, No. 108) and Dylan Duke (2021 draft, No. 126) and right wing Ethan Gauthier (2023 draft, No. 37). It's possible the team focuses on adding more defensive depth since there's a lack of NHL-ready or high-upside blueliners in the pipeline, particularly those who can move the puck and contribute offensively at a high level.

Possible fits: Charlie Morrison, D, Quebec (QMJHL); Maksim Sokolovskii, D, London (OHL); Jakub Vanecek, D, Tri-City (WHL)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Top priority: Impact player

First pick: No. 1

The situation: Toronto failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Maple Leafs hired general manager John Chayka to replace Brad Treliving, and Mats Sundin was hired as senior executive adviser of hockey operations, on May 3. Chayka fired coach Craig Berube on May 13 and hired Jim Hiller as his replacement on June 17. High-end forward talent is the clearest need; outside of Easton Cowan, who had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games as a rookie this season, the system lacks prospects with top-line offensive upside. The chances of Toronto getting that player are very good after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. The Maple Leafs chose forward Auston Matthews No. 1 in the 2016 NHL Draft and forward Wendel Clark with the top selection in the 1985 NHL Draft. Toronto (32-36-14), which finished 28th in the NHL, could use the No. 1 pick to take left wing Gavin McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) of Penn State University. McKenna was No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. Toronto director of amateur scouting Mark Leach will oversee seven picks in the draft, two in the third round and none in the seventh.

Possible fits: Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA); Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SWE); Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)