Smits' 2026 NHL Draft stock on rise after playing for Latvia in Olympics, Worlds

"The team did great," Smits said. "We made the quarterfinals, it was only the sixth time in history. ... And for me personally, it was a great experience. Another big event, a good level of hockey. You can just pick up some good things you can carry on with in your career."

Where Smits has gone in his career already is impressive. He was 13 years old when he left his native Latvia to join the Karhu-Kissat program in Helsinki, Finland.

The move gave Smits something he had thought about for some time -- the opportunity to live on his own.

"That's the kind of thing that I wanted to always do, become independent as fast as possible," he said. "So as soon as I got the chance at 13, that's the chance I wanted to get, and I got it."

Smits had to sell the idea to his parents that he could handle living on his own barely into his teen years. For them to get to Alberts if he needed them, they would have to drive three hours north from the family home in Valmiera, Latvia, through Estonia, and then take a three-hour ferry ride across the Gulf of Finland from Tallinn, Estonia to Helsinki.

"At first they were a little bit shocked and questioning a lot of things, should I do it, am I ready for it?" he said. "But at the same time, that was my only option if I wanted to play hockey. We kind of decided that I'm going to give it a shot, and if I'm not going to like it, I'm always welcome back home. I gave it a shot, and it worked out pretty OK.

"It took me a little bit of time to get used to the things you have to do (on) your own, but then it turned out that it's not that hard. If you just have to do it, you just do it."

Things worked well for Smits, who moved to Jukurit last season and had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 21 games in Finland's under-18 league and made his Liiga debut with two points (one goal, one assist) in nine games.

This season he had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 28 games with Jukurit when he joined Latvia for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Playing against his peer group, Smits was second for Latvia with five points (one goal, four assists) while averaging a team-best 23:40 of ice time in five games.

Latvia coach Artis Abols said at the time that he felt Smits was ready to play in the Olympics and could make the jump to the NHL as soon as next season.

"He has good size, he's a good skater. Is this (Matthew) Schaefer, what he's doing in the NHL?" Abols said. "I think physically he's ready. Depends which team will take him, what kind of situation there is for the player. But if you take the huge talent and he is ready to play, and if they take him high, probably they give him the chance right away."