The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at needs for teams in the Metropolitan Division. Full draft coverage can be found here.
2026 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs
Rangers could take defenseman at No. 5; Cup champion Hurricanes might target center at No. 31
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The 2026 NHL Draft provides an opportunity for teams to strengthen positions of need with young talent.
Here are what Metropolitan Division teams could be looking to do at the draft (listed in alphabetical order):
Carolina Hurricanes
Top priority: Center
First pick: No. 31
The situation: The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. The prospect pool is deep, but they could strengthen the center position. Carolina has stockpiled skilled wingers and an abundance of defensive prospects, highlighted by left wing Bradly Nadeau, who had 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 52 games in his second season with Chicago of the American Hockey League as a 20-year-old. The pipeline also features standout performers like goalie Semyon Frolov (2025, No. 41) of Spartak Moscow in Russia's junior division, and defenseman Dominik Badinka (2024, No. 34) of Chicago (AHL). Center Charlie Cerrato (2025, No. 49), who signed a three-year, entry-level contract on May 12, completed his second season at Penn State University and was the Nittany Lions' leading scorer (27 points in 23 games) before he sustained an injury on Jan. 9 that forced him to miss much of 2025-26.
Possible fits: Casey Mutryn, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP); Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL); Rudolfs Berzkalns, C, Muskegon (USHL)
Columbus Blue Jackets
Top priority: Wingers
First-round picks: No. 14
The situation: The Blue Jackets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. They've done an excellent job stockpiling centers and defensemen, but the system could use high-ceiling wings who can develop into first-line offensive drivers. There are standout young pieces already trending in the right direction, including Jackson Smith (2025, No. 14), who was voted as Penn State's top defenseman by his peers after leading all Big Ten defenders with 11 goals, which set a single-season school record for goals by a defenseman, and had 26 points. Cayden Lindstrom (2024, No. 4) sustained an ankle injury in his first season with Michigan State, but managed 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 31 games as a third-line center. Adding elite wing talent with scoring touch and play-driving ability should be a central focus to complement an already strong foundation down the middle and along the blue line.
Possible fits: Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL); Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP); Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)
New Jersey Devils
Top priority: Forward depth
First pick: No. 12
The situation: The Devils failed to make the playoffs for the 11th time in 14 seasons. Sunny Mehta was hired as general manager on April 16, replacing Tom Fitzgerald, and Braden Birch joined as assistant GM on May 11. New Jersey has promising pieces at multiple positions in its pipeline, but it dissipates quickly and doesn't offer many high-ceiling options after the first few names, particularly at center and wing. Compounding the situation is the fact the Devils have graduated several top prospects in recent seasons, leaving a system in need of dynamic offensive talent capable of developing into a top-six role. New Jersey finished in the bottom 10 in goals per game (2.76) in 2025-26. Defenseman Simon Nemec, an impending restricted free agent, continues to show top-four upside, and Seamus Casey (2022, No. 46) should challenge for a roster spot in training camp. As the Devils look to complement an already strong NHL core led by centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, this year's draft is a chance to add higher-end offensive upside and then bolstering the depth on defense.
Possible fits: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP); Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL); Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)
New York Islanders
Top priority: Forward depth
First pick: No. 13
The situation: Following a transformational stretch of drafts and trades, the system rapidly shifted to one of the League's deepest, built around cornerstone pieces such as defenseman Matthew Schaefer (2025, No. 1), winner of the Calder Trophy this season as the NHL's top rookie, and a wave of skilled forwards including right wing Victor Eklund (2025, No. 16) and left wing Cole Eiserman (2024 draft, No. 20). The Islanders have a need for additional high-end offensive depth to complement their existing core. There might also be longer-term needs on the right side of the blue line; left-shot defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (2025, No. 17), who signed a three-year, entry-level contract on March 17, had 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) and 97 penalty minutes while serving as captain in 56 regular-season games for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League this season. He's expected to give New York another high-upside option on the back end in the future.
Possible fits: Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (Ohio, NCAA); Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA); Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (SWE)
New York Rangers
Top priority: Defense, center
First-round picks: No. 5, No. 26
The situation: The Rangers failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2024. The prospect pool offers intriguing high-end skill on the wings but remains notably thin at center, where New York lacks clear top-line or play-driving options. There's a surplus at wing with Gabe Perreault (2023, No. 23), who had 27 points in 49 games with the Rangers this season, Liam Greentree, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4, and Malcolm Spence (2025, No. 43), who had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 40 games as a freshman at the University of Michigan. The blue line features EJ Emery (2024, No. 30) and Drew Fortescue (2023, No. 90) in the system, but more is needed. As the Rangers balance a win-now roster with an aging core, this draft presents a critical opportunity to inject high-end center talent and strengthen their defensive pipeline to ultimately determine whether the system can produce impact players to sustain long-term contention.
Possible fits: Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA); Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER); Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL)
Philadelphia Flyers
Top priority: Center, defensemen depth
First pick: No. 21
The situation: Philadelphia was eliminated from the Eastern Conference Second Round by the Hurricanes in four games in its first postseason appearance in six seasons. The pipeline has been significantly bolstered in recent years but still lacks impact talent at center and on defense, where the Flyers are still trying to develop a clear top-line pivot. They have accumulated numerous center prospects, including Jack Nesbitt (2025, No. 12), Jett Luchanko (2024, No. 13) and Jack Berglund (2024 draft, No. 51), but there remains uncertainty of which one will develop into a true middle-six difference-maker. Defensively, Oliver Bonk (2023, No. 22) had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 46 games with Lehigh Valley (AHL) this season and will challenge for a roster spot out of training camp in September. Right wing Porter Martone (2025, No. 6) is here to stay after getting 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 35 games as a freshman at Michigan State and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games with Philadelphia. Left wing Alex Bump also found a role, contributing nine points (five goals) in 17 regular-season games and two goals in six postseason games.
Possible fits: Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL); Thomas Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL); Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE)
Pittsburgh Penguins
Top priority: Center
First-round pick: No. 22
The situation: The Penguins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Flyers in six games and have not advanced since a second-round loss to the Washington Capitals in 2018. Pittsburgh lacks franchise-altering talent needed to transition the organization out of the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin era, most notably at center, where there is no clear-cut future No. 1 to anchor the next core. The system does feature a few impact pieces trending upward, including left wing Will Horcoff (2025, No. 24), right wing Ville Koivunen, who had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 39 games with the Penguins this season, and forward Rutger McGroarty, who had six points (three goals, three assists) in 24 games. Projected middle-six center Ben Kindel (2025, No. 11) made quite an impression as a 19-year-old NHL rookie with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games this season. Defensively, Harrison Brunicke (2024, No. 44) and Owen Pickering (2022, No. 21) could each challenge for ice time out of training camp. As Pittsburgh continues its gradual retool, injecting more high-end skill might be needed to carry the franchise into its next competitive window.
Possible fits: Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL); Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL); Thomas Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL)
Washington Capitals
Top priority: Center
First-round picks: No. 16, No. 18
The situation: The Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2023, but they possess one of the NHL's deepest and most well-balanced prospect pools. Still, it might be time to fortify the right side of the defense and goaltending. Offensively, right wing Ryan Leonard (2023, No. 8) and center Justin Sourdif, acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on June 26, 2025, each played vital roles. Center Ilya Protas (2024, No. 75), left wing Andrew Cristall (2023, No. 40) and defenseman Cole Hutson (2024, No. 43) are cornerstones of the franchise at their positions. It remains to be seen if captain Alex Ovechkin has played his last NHL game, but one would think he wouldn't want to retire without one more crack at another championship. Washington is positioned to use the draft to target premium positions, prioritizing a franchise center, a high-end right-shot defenseman and long-term goaltending stability to complement an otherwise talent-rich system poised to sustain success.
Possible fits: Thomas Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL); Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL); Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE)