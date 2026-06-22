2026 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

New Jersey Devils

Top priority: Forward depth

First pick: No. 12

The situation: The Devils failed to make the playoffs for the 11th time in 14 seasons. Sunny Mehta was hired as general manager on April 16, replacing Tom Fitzgerald, and Braden Birch joined as assistant GM on May 11. New Jersey has promising pieces at multiple positions in its pipeline, but it dissipates quickly and doesn't offer many high-ceiling options after the first few names, particularly at center and wing. Compounding the situation is the fact the Devils have graduated several top prospects in recent seasons, leaving a system in need of dynamic offensive talent capable of developing into a top-six role. New Jersey finished in the bottom 10 in goals per game (2.76) in 2025-26. Defenseman Simon Nemec, an impending restricted free agent, continues to show top-four upside, and Seamus Casey (2022, No. 46) should challenge for a roster spot in training camp. As the Devils look to complement an already strong NHL core led by centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, this year's draft is a chance to add higher-end offensive upside and then bolstering the depth on defense.

Possible fits: Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP); Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL); Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)

New York Islanders

Top priority: Forward depth

First pick: No. 13

The situation: Following a transformational stretch of drafts and trades, the system rapidly shifted to one of the League's deepest, built around cornerstone pieces such as defenseman Matthew Schaefer (2025, No. 1), winner of the Calder Trophy this season as the NHL's top rookie, and a wave of skilled forwards including right wing Victor Eklund (2025, No. 16) and left wing Cole Eiserman (2024 draft, No. 20). The Islanders have a need for additional high-end offensive depth to complement their existing core. There might also be longer-term needs on the right side of the blue line; left-shot defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (2025, No. 17), who signed a three-year, entry-level contract on March 17, had 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) and 97 penalty minutes while serving as captain in 56 regular-season games for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League this season. He's expected to give New York another high-upside option on the back end in the future.

Possible fits: Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (Ohio, NCAA); Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA); Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (SWE)

New York Rangers

Top priority: Defense, center

First-round picks: No. 5, No. 26

The situation: The Rangers failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2024. The prospect pool offers intriguing high-end skill on the wings but remains notably thin at center, where New York lacks clear top-line or play-driving options. There's a surplus at wing with Gabe Perreault (2023, No. 23), who had 27 points in 49 games with the Rangers this season, Liam Greentree, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4, and Malcolm Spence (2025, No. 43), who had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 40 games as a freshman at the University of Michigan. The blue line features EJ Emery (2024, No. 30) and Drew Fortescue (2023, No. 90) in the system, but more is needed. As the Rangers balance a win-now roster with an aging core, this draft presents a critical opportunity to inject high-end center talent and strengthen their defensive pipeline to ultimately determine whether the system can produce impact players to sustain long-term contention.

Possible fits: Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA); Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER); Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL)

Philadelphia Flyers

Top priority: Center, defensemen depth

First pick: No. 21

The situation: Philadelphia was eliminated from the Eastern Conference Second Round by the Hurricanes in four games in its first postseason appearance in six seasons. The pipeline has been significantly bolstered in recent years but still lacks impact talent at center and on defense, where the Flyers are still trying to develop a clear top-line pivot. They have accumulated numerous center prospects, including Jack Nesbitt (2025, No. 12), Jett Luchanko (2024, No. 13) and Jack Berglund (2024 draft, No. 51), but there remains uncertainty of which one will develop into a true middle-six difference-maker. Defensively, Oliver Bonk (2023, No. 22) had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 46 games with Lehigh Valley (AHL) this season and will challenge for a roster spot out of training camp in September. Right wing Porter Martone (2025, No. 6) is here to stay after getting 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 35 games as a freshman at Michigan State and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games with Philadelphia. Left wing Alex Bump also found a role, contributing nine points (five goals) in 17 regular-season games and two goals in six postseason games.

Possible fits: Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL); Thomas Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL); Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE)