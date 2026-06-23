2026 NHL Draft: Pacific Division needs

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, we examine draft needs for teams in the Pacific Division. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Anaheim Ducks

Top Priority: Defensemen

First pick: No. 50

The situation: The Ducks have six picks this year, starting in the second round after they traded their first-round selection to the Washington Capitals for defenseman John Carlson. Anaheim's strength is its young forwards, including Leo Carlsson (21), Cutter Gauthier (22), Mason McTavish (23) and Beckett Sennecke (20), a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year this season. They also have a strong base of forward prospects, topped by center Roger McQueen, the No. 10 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, who turned pro after one season at Providence College. The Ducks also have some intriguing defensive prospects, including 2024 NHL Draft picks Stian Solberg (No. 23) and Tarin Smith (No. 79). Finding more skilled defensemen could be the move with their first choice, or possibly finding a young goalie to develop behind Lukas Dostal.

Possible fits: Adam Goljer, D, Trencin (SVK); Jayden Kurtz, D, Rogers (HIGH-MN); Tobias Trejbal, G, Youngstown (USHL)

Calgary Flames

Top Priority: Defensemen

First-round picks: No. 6, No. 30

The situation: This draft is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Flames' rebuilding effort, with eight selections in the first three rounds and 11 total. That includes two picks in the first round, their own and the Vegas Golden Knights' choice that was acquired in the trade of defenseman Noah Hanifin. Calgary has selected four forwards with five first-round picks since the 2023 NHL Draft: Samuel Honzek (2023, No. 16), Matvei Gridin (2024, No. 28), Cole Reschny (2025, No. 18) and Cullen Potter (2025, No. 32). Choosing from a deep pool of talented defensemen with their first pick could be the direction they head here.

Possible fits: Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL); Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL); Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCHC)

Edmonton Oilers

Top Priority: Prospect depth

First pick: No. 52

The situation: The Oilers won't pick until the middle of the second round after trading their No. 1 choice to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Jake Walman. They have four selections in all, after they had five picks at the 2025 NHL Draft, starting in the third round. Maximizing the few selections they have will be key, so whoever the best player available is when their turn comes likely will be the choice, regardless of position.

Possible fits: Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR); Dmitri Borichev, G, Loko-76 Yaroslavl (RUS-JR); Jayden Kurtz, D, Rogers (HIGH-MN)

Los Angeles Kings

Top Priority: Center

First pick: No. 17

The situation: The Kings have nine picks for the second straight draft, which is important for a franchise that made nine picks combined between the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts. Center depth could be the focus for their top selection. Forward Quinton Byfield could take the No. 1 spot now with Anze Kopitar retiring, but there's not much depth behind him at the position at the NHL level or in the prospect pipeline. Finding more depth at defensemen also could be an option. Three of the Kings' top five at the position in ice time this season, Drew Doughty (36, first), Joel Edmundson (32, fourth) and Brian Dumoulin (34, fifth), are well north of 30 years old. They selected defenseman Henry Brzustewicz in the first round (No. 31) of the 2025 NHL Draft, but could look for more from a pool where defensemen are a strength.

Possible fits: Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL); Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (SWE); Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (NCAA)

San Jose Sharks

Top Priority: Defensemen

First-round picks: No. 2, No. 27

The situation: One of the biggest reasons the Sharks nearly reached the Stanley Cup Playoff for the first time since 2019 was the play of their core of young forwards, led by Macklin Celebrini (20), William Eklund (23), Will Smith (21) and Michael Misa (19). They also have more talent coming up front, including Igor Chernyshov (20), Quentin Musty (20), Kasper Halttunen (19) and Filip Bystedt (22), four of the top nine scorers for San Jose of the American Hockey League. They don't have the same organizational depth on defense, but have a huge opportunity to solve that issue with two picks in the first round of a draft packed with high-end defensive talent. They addressed their defensive issues in the short term by acquiring defenseman Michael Kesselring and the No. 27 pick from the Buffalo Sabres for the No. 20 selection, which the Sharks had acquired from the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Jake Walman. That likely won't stop them from using at least one of their first-round picks to add to their prospect depth at the position, and potentially both. They have seven selections in total.

Possible fits: Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER); Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SWE)

Seattle Kraken

Top Priority: Defensemen

First-round picks: No. 7, No. 25

The situation: The Kraken have selected a forward with their first pick at the NHL draft each of their first five seasons. However, one of their biggest needs as they try to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023, is a franchise defenseman. In a draft stocked with potential foundational players at the position, taking one at No. 7 seems the ideal path. Seattle could opt for the best player available at No. 25, the pick acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the trade of forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand. The Kraken have eight picks total.

Possible fits: Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL); Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL); Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCHC)

Vancouver Canucks

Top Priority: Foundational prospect

First-round picks: No. 3, No. 24

The situation: After finishing last in the NHL standings, the Canucks' rebuild starts with developing a stronger prospect pipeline. In the past 10 years, the Canucks have selected just five players that have gone on to play at least 100 NHL games, which is ranked 29th among the 30 franchises that have existed since 2016. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins have chosen fewer (two), according to NHL Stats & Information. They'll have 10 chances to change that narrative at the 2026 draft, including two picks in the first round, No. 3 and No. 24, acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the Quinn Hughes trade. With general manager Ryan Johnson and co-presidents of hockey operations Henrik and Daniel Sedin overseeing their first draft, they'll look to find a player that best embodies their vision for the Canucks moving forward.

Possible fits: Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL); Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SWE)

Vegas Golden Knights

Top Priority: Prospect depth

First pick: No. 95

The situation: The Golden Knights have four picks in the draft, starting in the third round. They traded their first choice to the Calgary Flames for defenseman Noah Hanifin and forfeited their second-round pick as punishment for violating NHL media regulations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vegas traditionally has used its draft capital to strengthen playoff runs, including three trips to the Stanley Cup Final and five times reaching the Western Conference Final in its nine seasons, one reason this will be the fourth straight draft the Golden Knights will have four or fewer selections. Finding the best player available regardless of position likely will be the direction they choose.

Possible fits: Sean Burick, D, Penticton (WHL); Yegor Rybkin, G, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (RUS-JR); Braidy Wassilyn, LW, London (OHL)