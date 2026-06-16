Lin ready to carry 'poise and composure' into NHL Draft

Ryan Lin was one of the more interested observers of NCAA hockey this season.

It was the first time Canadian Hockey League players were granted NCAA eligibility, and Lin was among the many curious about how it would affect players in his peer group, including forward Gavin McKenna at Penn State and defenseman Keaton Verhoeff at the University of North Dakota.

"It's nice not being the guinea pig in the first year and then seeing how it ends up," Lin said. "I think it's perfect for me. You see a round of guys go through it, and then you're hopping on the next train and everything gets smoothed out."

Lin's train will arrive at the University of Denver in the fall, after the 18-year-old defenseman is selected in the 2026 draft, likely somewhere inside the first 20 picks.

"I think it's just the challenge of going to the NCAA, playing against older guys," he said. "I want to challenge myself. That's how I'm going to get better, is to play against high-level guys that are really close to the NHL. Denver is just such a great spot. They win, the coaching staff, the school, everything about it.

"Once they came into the picture, it was pretty obvious."

Lin (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), who led Vancouver of the Western Hockey League in scoring this season with 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in 53 games, is a smart, high-end offensive player who ranks among the best skaters in this year's draft class. The right-handed shot is No. 16 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.