The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible left wings. Full draft coverage can be found here.
2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 left wings
McKenna, Stenberg, Cullen among best prospects at position
© Getty Images
Gavin McKenna has been on the radar of NHL scouts and evaluators the past four years.
The 18-year-old left wing (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) produced at an historic pace with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League for two full seasons before a record-setting performance as a freshman at Penn State University in the Big 10 this season.
He was named the Big 10 Freshman of the Year and landed on the All-Big 10 Second Team. He was unanimously voted to the Big 10 All-Freshman Team and became Penn State's second Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalist and just the fourth All-American in program history.
Along the way, he earned universal recognition from NHL Central Scouting in large part to his hockey smarts, playmaking dominance, and scalable offense.
The bureau entered the final stage of the 2026 draft cycle with McKenna as the unanimous No. 1 player on its final list of North American skaters. It was a decision built on years, not months, of evaluation. In fact, no other prospect in the class inspired a comparable consensus regarding pure offensive talent, vision, and sustained excellence across multiple leagues, according to NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr.
"He's done it for over three years now," Marr said. "He's not just a newcomer on the scene. He's done it as the youngest player on most of the teams that he's been on, and he continues to do that."
McKenna needed an adjustment period with Penn State from the outset but ultimately found his groove during the second half of the college season and did nothing on the ice to jeopardize his standing among the top forwards available in the 2026 NHL Draft.
McKenna had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) through his first 16 games at Penn State. After ranking second among all skaters with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, he returned to Penn State and had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in his final 15 games.
"I know the first half at Penn State, every single game I was worried about putting up points," McKenna said. "I think once I got to World Juniors, that's kind of when I got my confidence back. I really started to get sick of hearing the talk (of not producing) and just kind of turned it into fuel. I started working harder on and off the ice. Hearing that stuff was honestly probably a bit of a blessing in disguise. It fueled me. It's something I've gone through, and I think going through it at a young age will help me."
Here are NHL.com's top 10 left wings available for the 2026 draft:
1. Gavin McKenna, Penn State (NCAA)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (North American skaters)
McKenna's best qualities are his elite hockey IQ and playmaking vision enabling him to consistently process the game a step ahead, manipulating defenders with changes of pace, drawing pressure, and opening passing lanes that few players his age even recognize. He tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games this season as the sixth-youngest player in men's college hockey. He set nine Penn State records and ranked first in scoring in the Big 10 (38 points; 11 goals, 27 assists, in 24 conference games). He's expected to be the first ice hockey player from Penn State to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft; forward Charlie Cerrato, chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 49) of the 2025 NHL Draft, is the highest-drafted player in the program's history. McKenna had a 54-game point streak with Medicine Hat in 2024-25, a modern CHL record dating to 2000. He was named the 2025 player of the year in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League, becoming the third-youngest CHL Player of the Year award winner behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares. He projects as a franchise level forward whose blend of skill, intelligence, and poise set him apart from his peers.
2. Ivar Stenberg, Frolunda (SWE)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (International skaters)
A true playmaker/scorer hybrid capable of driving play through the neutral zone, creating offense off the rush, and finishing chances himself, Stenberg (5-11, 190) produced at an historic rate for a draft eligible player in the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional men's league in Sweden. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games for Frolunda, the most points in a season by an 18-year-old SHL player since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99. What truly separates Stenberg is his motor and defensive reliability; he competes hard on pucks, wins board battles, disrupts opponents with smart positioning, and maintains strong engagement away from the puck, making him effective in all situations. He projects as a high-impact franchise-level wing whose complete, mature game is built for long-term NHL success.
3. Wyatt Cullen, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 13 (North American skaters)
Despite missing time early in the season because of injury, Cullen (6-1, 183) finished as one of the more productive forwards for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 40 games. The 17-year-old had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 15 games against United States Hockey League opponents this season. The son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen has elite skating, offensive creativity and attacks the middle of the ice with a purpose. He projects as a middle-six forward with upside to play higher in a lineup if his strength and defensive consistency continue to grow.
4. Ethan Belchetz, Windsor (OHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 9 (North American skaters)
Belchetz (6-5, 230) has emerged as one of the premier power forward prospects in the draft, combining size with high-end offensive upside. Chosen No. 1 in the 2024 OHL draft, he became a focal point of Windsor's attack, producing at a top-line rate while matching up against top defensemen. He offers an NHL-caliber shot but can impact shifts even when he isn't scoring. The 18-year-old is projected as a top-15 pick despite injury interruptions this season, with 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 57 OHL games.
5. Oscar Hemming, Boston College (NCAA)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 11 (North American skaters)
The left-handed shot (6-4, 204) established a pro-ready game with a combination of size, skating and compete level as the youngest player in NCAA men's hockey. Hemming plays a heavy north/south game but moves well and can pressure defenders on the forecheck, protect pucks along the boards and drive the net at the collegiate level. After joining Boston College on Dec. 26 after three seasons in Finland with Kiekko-Espoo at various age levels, Hemming adapted well and earned increased ice time and a top-six role with physicality and reliable puck support, with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 games. The 17-year-old's upside is as a power forward whose offensive game will continue to grow with added consistency.
© Boston College Athletics
6. JP Hurlbert, Kamloops (WHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 12 (North American skaters)
Hurlbert (6-foot, 190), who can play left and right wing, transitioned into a premier offensive weapon in the WHL after making the jump from the NTDP U-17 team. Born in Allen, Texas, the right-handed shot finished fourth in the WHL with 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 68 games, leading all first-year players in goals and points. The 18-year-old projects as a top-six NHL wing whose scoring instincts and intelligence give him one of the higher ceilings in this draft class.
7. Adam Novotny, Peterborough (OHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 14 (North American skaters)
After arriving from Czechia as a first-round selection (No. 9) in the 2024 CHL import draft, the versatile forward became Peterborough's offensive driver, finishing second on the team with 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games as an OHL rookie. The 18-year-old has a pro-ready frame and relentless motor, can protect pucks well along the boards and thrives in traffic. Novotny (6-1, 200), who had three assists in seven games for silver medal-winning Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, is engaged physically on the forecheck and able to put himself in scoring areas down low.
© Kenneth Andersen Photography
8. Chase Harrington, Spokane (WHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 26 (North American skaters)
The well-rounded power wing finished third on Spokane with a career-high 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games and earned team co-player of the year honors. He's the type of player who will constantly drive the net, finish checks and thrive in high-traffic areas while also contributing on both special teams. The left-handed shot (6-1, 202), who was eighth in the WHL with 105 penalty minutes, brings great energy to every shift without sacrificing offensive impact. The 18-year-old has a big shot and a willingness to embrace physical puck battles.
9. Marcus Nordmark, Djurgarden Jr. (SWE-JR)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 8 (International skaters)
Nordmark combines size (6-2, 190), poise, and high-end offensive skill in Sweden's top junior league. He had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 25 games, and one assist in eight games with the men's team in the SHL. His father, defenseman Robert Nordmark, played four NHL seasons as a defenseman with the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks. The 18-year-old opened some eyes with a dominant showing at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, leading the tournament with 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in five games for silver medal-winning Sweden.
10. Adam Nemec, Sudbury (OHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 27 (North American skaters)
The 18-year-old built a strong case as a legitimate draft-eligible prospect following his move to the OHL in January after developing with Nitra in Slovakia's top professional men's league. The left-handed shot (6-foot, 180) and brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec joined Sudbury after the 2026 WJC and produced at a top-six rate, with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 31 games playing heavier minutes than he logged for Nitra (15 points; three goals, 12 assists) in 28 games. Nemec is good at applying pressure on the forecheck and backcheck and shows maturity in puck protection and along the boards. He projects as a reliable middle-six or bottom-six NHL forward.
© Nathan Pavao