2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 left wings

The bureau entered the final stage of the 2026 draft cycle with McKenna as the unanimous No. 1 player on its final list of North American skaters. It was a decision built on years, not months, of evaluation. In fact, no other prospect in the class inspired a comparable consensus regarding pure offensive talent, vision, and sustained excellence across multiple leagues, according to NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr.

"He's done it for over three years now," Marr said. "He's not just a newcomer on the scene. He's done it as the youngest player on most of the teams that he's been on, and he continues to do that."

McKenna needed an adjustment period with Penn State from the outset but ultimately found his groove during the second half of the college season and did nothing on the ice to jeopardize his standing among the top forwards available in the 2026 NHL Draft.

McKenna had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) through his first 16 games at Penn State. After ranking second among all skaters with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, he returned to Penn State and had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in his final 15 games.

"I know the first half at Penn State, every single game I was worried about putting up points," McKenna said. "I think once I got to World Juniors, that's kind of when I got my confidence back. I really started to get sick of hearing the talk (of not producing) and just kind of turned it into fuel. I started working harder on and off the ice. Hearing that stuff was honestly probably a bit of a blessing in disguise. It fueled me. It's something I've gone through, and I think going through it at a young age will help me."